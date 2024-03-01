STG Logistics Appoints Farrukh A. Bezar as Chairman

CHICAGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc. has appointed Farrukh A. Bezar as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Bezar, who is the Chief Strategy Officer for CSX, one of North America's leading Class I railroads, has served on STG's Board of Directors since 2020.

"What STG has done over the past decade in growing its services and capabilities has been amazing to witness as a member of its Board. As Chairman, I'm excited to work more closely with the STG Leadership team in continuing to grow their position as the nation's largest provider of port-to-door services and supply chain solutions," says Bezar.

"In addition to being an influential member of STG's Board for the past four years, Farrukh has been a staple in the transportation and logistics industry for over 25 years. We are extremely fortunate to have him take on this increased role and we are looking forward to the guidance and support he will provide to STG's continued growth strategy," says Paul Svindland, STG's Chief Executive Officer.

"Farrukh has served as a valuable resource to STG's leadership team during his tenure on the Board. We are excited to see the impacts of this elevated partnership for the years to come," says Geoff Anderman, STG's President and Chief Operating Officer.

To learn more about STG Logistics, please visit https://www.stgusa.com.

About STG Logistics:

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

