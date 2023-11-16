STG Logistics Completes Acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions

With acquisition completion, STG adds over-the-road capabilities to its port-to-door containerized logistics services

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics ("STG"), a national leader in port-to-door supply chain solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions ("BDS"), a leading over-the-road ("OTR") transportation provider focused on a variety of services and modes. The acquisition agreement was previously announced on June 1, 2023 . With the acquisition complete, STG adds expedited, dry van, temperature control and flatbed OTR transportation solutions to its existing intermodal, drayage, and facility-based containerized logistics services, which includes the nation's largest network of container freight station and transload facilities.

Danny Esplin, CEO of BDS, moves into the role of SVP of OTR Solutions with STG, serving as a senior member of STG's executive leadership team.

"We are excited to move forward as one organization with the ability to now offer customers a complete containerized logistics solution," said Paul Svindland, CEO of STG.

According to Geoff Anderman, President and COO of STG, the service-oriented approach and scalable platform BDS brings fits in with the customer-centered approach and culture STG embraces. "We are excited to move forward together and continue to support our customers leveraging the strengths of both organizations under the STG name," he said.

"As BDS, from an OTR perspective, we've always been able to provide a wide variety of solutions to our customers," said Esplin. "Joining STG, the only true port-to-door organization in the logistics field, means we are part of a company with an unprecedented strength, depth and flexibility to ensure we meet our customers' needs."

About STG Logistics:

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

