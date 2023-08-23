STG Logistics Expands its Intermodal Network in Canada

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics announced today that it will expand its intermodal network by providing service into and out of the following Canadian markets: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Moncton, and Halifax. These additions will complement the company's current Canadian services in the Toronto and Montreal markets.

STG Logistics will utilize its fleet of 15,000 GPS equipped 53' intermodal containers and proprietary Rail Optimizer system to move shipments both intra-Canada and cross-border. Mexico routes will utilize the Falcon Premium and Eagle Premium services offered by the Union Pacific Railroad. Falcon Premium provides the fastest intermodal service between the Chicago and Detroit markets and the Mexican border, as well as the most direct rail route available between Canada and Mexico.

"We are excited to continue our intermodal growth by offering our best-in-class service to customers with Canadian opportunities," said Geoff Anderman, STG Logistics president and chief operating officer. "As the leading provider of Port-to-Door services for containerized goods, we feel that these new lanes enhance and strengthen our industry position."

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is the leading comprehensive national network offering "Port-to-Door" services for containerized goods. STG offers services across North America, including Intermodal, Drayage, Deferred LTL, Container Deconsolidation, Reconsolidation, Transloading, Warehousing, and Over the Road Solutions, as well as Outsourced transportation Solutions, including Final Mile. STG has an extensive facility network comprised of more than 100 locations (including all major port locations). In addition to the national network STG logistics owns and operates assets up and down stream, including 15,000, 53-foot Intermodal containers.

At STG Logistics, Our People Are the Difference. We empower our team with industry leading visibility, inventory management tools, state-of-the-art technology, and equipment on the warehouse floor and in-office. Combined, we create a solution that leads the industry and one that our competitors cannot match in the United States.

Additional information about STG Logistics is available at www.stgusa.com.

