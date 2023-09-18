STG Logistics' Paloma Burnell Wins 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

STG Logistics

18 Sep, 2023, 08:34 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics is proud to announce that Paloma Burnell, senior vice president, Sales Operations, has been named one of the winners of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.   

Paloma Burnell, Senior Vice President, Sales Operations at STG Logistics
The award is sponsored by Food Logistics, which is dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which covers the entire global supply chain.

STG Logistics is the nation's largest, fully integrated port-to-door service provider.

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just 75. Also, this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

"We couldn't be prouder of Paloma," says Paul Svindland, CEO of STG Logistics. Paloma has been a part of nine acquisitions, including XPO Intermodal in 2022, a game changer that skyrocketed the company's annual revenue from $500 million to more than $2 billion. She is responsible for devising strategies to establish a highly efficient commercial team. Her exceptional performance in this area has allowed her to rise rapidly within STG, which speaks to her ability to lead and understand both the sales and operations' sides of the business."   

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize, and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of the "Let's Talk Supply Chain" podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain Award.

About STG Logistics
STG Logistics is the nation's largest, fully integrated port-to-door service provider. STG offers services across North America, including Intermodal, Drayage, Deferred LTL, Container Deconsolidation, Reconsolidation, Transloading, Warehousing, and Over the Road Solutions, as well as Outsourced Transportation Solutions, including Final Mile. STG has an extensive facility network comprised of more than 100 locations (including all major port locations). In addition to the national network, STG logistics owns and operates assets up and down stream, including 15,000 53-foot Intermodal containers.

At STG Logistics, Our People Are the Difference. We empower our team with industry leading visibility, inventory management tools, state-of-the-art technology, and equipment on the warehouse floor and in-office. Combined, we create a solution that leads the industry and one that our competitors cannot match in the United States.

Additional information about STG Logistics is available at www.stgusa.com.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

To view the full list of winners, go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

