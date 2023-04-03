STG Logistics Promotes Geoff Anderman and Adds Randy Dumas to its Leadership Team

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics has promoted Geoff Anderman to president and chief operating officer from president and chief financial officer and welcomes Randy Dumas as its new chief financial officer.

STG Logistics is a leading provider of logistics and transportation services with a comprehensive national network offering "Port-to-Door" services for containerized goods. The moves come to support the company's continued growth, following its acquisition of XPO Logistics' Intermodal business in March of 2022.

Geoff Anderman, President and COO, STG Logistics Randy Duman, CFO, STG Logistics

In his new position, Anderman will continue in his leadership role while taking on expanded responsibilities managing the daily business operations and enhancing the efficiency of all internal and external procedures and processes.

"STG is a strong company with an integrated asset-based Port-to-Door network to serve both 3PL and BCO customers, leading technology, great people and a culture that is focused on supporting our customers," says Anderman. "I'm excited to continue helping lead our efforts to grow with and support our customers."

"Geoff continually demonstrates great leadership skills and is a true visionary. We look forward to his piloting STG's efforts in accelerated growth and prosperity and will rely on his expertise in overseeing our operations to ensure stellar customer service," says Paul Svindland, chief executive officer, STG Logistics.

Prior to joining STG Logistics, Anderman served as chief strategy officer at Dicom Transportation Group and as chief financial officer/chief operating officer of Inﬁnity Product Group. Earlier in his career, he worked in the private equity practice at Chicago-based Kirkland and Ellis, LLP and as an investment professional with Wind Point Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm and STG's co-financial sponsor. Anderman has a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a J.D. from the University of Southern California.

Randy Dumas joins STG after having served as a senior finance executive in a variety of sponsor-owned private and publicly traded businesses. He was most recently chief financial officer for Apple Roofing and Omni Logistics where the company grew into a multi-billion dollar global logistics provider during his tenure. As CFO, he is responsible for all aspects of STG's financial affairs, including accounting, tax, treasury and strategic planning. He will help plan the organization's strategy, analyze investment and M&A opportunities, and lead the financial team.

"With the strategic acquisition that STG completed in 2022 it has become a player to be reckoned with among intermodal logistics providers. I felt STG was a good fit because they are in such a unique position in the marketplace offering a full array of container related logistics services with our port to door offering. There are so many growth opportunities and I'm both proud and excited to be a part of STG's future," says Dumas.

"Randy and I have known each other for many years and I am thrilled to have him on our leadership team," says Svindland. "His business acumen and financial expertise will greatly benefit our company."

Dumas has spent the last twenty years in the logistics and technology fields serving as chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at a variety of private and publicly traded businesses, including Omni Logistics, EZE Trucking, United Vision Logistics and Valor Communications Group. He brings extensive experience in M&A and capital markets as well as corporate accounting, tax, treasury and enterprise risk management. He is a CPA and holds an M.B.A focused in corporate finance from The University of Dallas.

