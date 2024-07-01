STG Logistics Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

STG's CSR report showcases the organization's commitment to a wide-variety of initiatives, including environmental stewardship, employee safety, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc. (STG), a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has published its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's approach to sustainability, environmental stewardship, employee safety and overall governance. The report also covers initiatives introduced in 2023 to ensure compliance with evolving regulations while improving operations for customers and consumers alike.

"I am incredibly excited to share this report, and even more proud of the strides we made over the last year," said Paul Svindland, STG's Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we implemented new policies, processes and benefits to further cultivate a diverse workplace and foster inclusivity. We know that diversity strengthens us, ensuring we are resilient and adaptable in an ever-changing industry."

Highlights from the report include:

A comprehensive materiality assessment that identified, assessed and prioritized sustainability topics crucial to stakeholders and business value. Issues identified included business ethics, carbon transition, cybersecurity, diversity, equity, and inclusion, health and safety, human capital management and energy and fuel utilization.

An overview of STG's management system, which includes personnel who provide safety at STG sites, emergency response protocols, transparent incident reporting, and an injury and illness program.

A look at STG's business model that supports customers reducing their environmental impact by utilizing services that make moving freight more eco-efficient.

Key initiative that optimizes energy and fuel utilization to reduce environmental impact.

A review of employee initiatives, including employee career development and more robust healthcare benefits.

Additional commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, including expanded fertility benefits and a diversity holiday granting employees eight hours to commemorate diversity in a way that resonates with them.

An overview of work in 2023 that fortified STG's governance framework, reinforcing oversight and fostering a highly ethical culture across the organization.

This report details STG's sustainability efforts for its fiscal year from January 1, 2023 to December 2023, unless otherwise noted. STG strives to build trust, accountability, and credibility with its stakeholders, and monitor the initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact, strengthening actions to care for employees, and upholding responsible governance.

To access the full report, visit: https://www.stgusa.com/safety/.

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over-the-road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

