STG Logistics Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Key Promotions

Strategic Moves Position STG for Continued Innovation and Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics has promoted Troy Tibbetts to the role of Chief Commercial Officer and Salvatore DiDonato to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Both leaders bring significant logistics and supply chain experience to their new roles, as well as a deep understanding of the depth and breadth of STG Logistics as an organization.

Troy Tibbetts, previously the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at STG Logistics, steps into his new role with over 20 years of leadership experience in transportation and logistics.

STG Logistics Strengthens Leadership Team

Tibbetts has been a pivotal leader across both operations and sales, contributing significantly to the growth and success of industry-leading organizations. Prior to joining STG through the acquisition of XPO's Intermodal division, he held key leadership roles at XPO Logistics and AP-Moller Maersk, where he honed his expertise in complex logistics and operational excellence.

"We're creating something unique here at STG, with a strong focus on growing our business and continually enhancing the value we deliver to our customers," said Tibbetts.

Salvatore DiDonato, Chief Information Officer, has been with STG Logistics for nearly a decade. His leadership is instrumental in aligning the company's business initiatives with its strategic objectives. Before joining STG, DiDonato held key leadership roles at Xaxis, Verisk Analytics, and Lineage Logistics.

"I'm excited to continue collaborating across our product lines and focus on optimizing our technology platforms to enhance our port-to-door services," said DiDonato.

"Our ability to promote from within showcases the strength of our team," said Geoff Anderman, STG Logistics President and Chief Operating Officer. "Troy and Salvatore's leadership will be instrumental in driving new ideas, strengthening collaboration and positioning us for future success."

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

CONTACT:

Courtney McCrimmon

412-225-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics