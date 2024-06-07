STG Logistics Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments

STG promotes Tyler Holtgreven to Chief Financial Officer; Intermodal industry veteran Vince Paperiello assumes role as Senior Vice President, Intermodal

CHICAGO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc . has appointed Tyler Holtgreven to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vince Paperiello as STG's new Senior Vice President of Intermodal operations.

Tyler Holtgreven Vince Paperiello

As CFO, Holtgreven will return to his finance and accounting roots. After graduating from Ohio University with a degree in accounting and obtaining his CPA license, Holtgreven worked in public accounting with KPMG before joining STG Intermodal (then Pacer Global Logistics), building and ultimately running the Financial Planning and Analysis function. He was then promoted to lead the Intermodal division at XPO in 2019 and has held this role for the last five years.

"We are incredibly excited to have Tyler take on this role for us," said Paul Svindland, Chief Executive Officer of STG. "His depth of experience and understanding of our business, combined with his significant finance and accounting experience and acumen make him a tremendous fit for this position."

Vince Paperiello joins STG Logistics as Senior Vice President, leading STG's Intermodal operations. Paperiello brings over 30 years of intermodal transportation, leadership and strategy experience to the organization. Previously, Paperiello served as the President of Intermodal and Chief Solutions Officer for Hub Group.

"We are thrilled to add Vince to our leadership team. Not only does Vince have a significant track record of success in building a high growth, service-oriented Intermodal product, he also brings an unwavering passion for it to STG. Vince and Tyler will propel us toward greater success as we continue to build an industry-leading service product supported by a dynamic, growth-oriented team and culture," said Geoff Anderman, President and Chief Operating Officer of STG.

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

CONTACT:

Courtney McCrimmon

412-225-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics