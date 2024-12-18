SPR to provide STG Solar recycling services for all phases of its utility projects

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarPanelRecycling.com (SPR), a leader in the sustainable energy industry and authority on solar recycling, was selected for a strategic partnership to provide project lifetime recycling services to STG Solar, a leading solar contractor and O&M company that was recognized as a Top Solar Contractor in 2024 and one of the highest-rated installers in the Southeast. Underscoring each company's commitment to responsibly managing panels and elevating ESG standards across the solar industry, this new partnership establishes a streamlined solar recycling process for STG Solar during all lifetime phases, including construction and operation, as well as repowering of future systems and 1.9 GWs of existing projects.

STG Solar selected SPR as its official recycling partner for its ability to meet strict sustainability and compliance standards in rapid material testing, cost-effective recycling, and advanced tracking metrics, including number of panels recycled, and pounds of material diverted from landfills. A SEIA-approved recycling vendor, SPR's proprietary technology recovers up to 95% of valuable materials, such as silver, silicon, copper, aluminum, and glass for reintegration into the local supply chain, far surpassing the industry average of under 50% material recovery.

STG Selects SolarPanelRecycling.com as Exclusive Recycling Partner Post this

"We're partnering with SolarPanelRecycling.com because EPCs, developers, general contractors, and partners believe in recycling over landfilling and SPR has proven it sets the highest standard," said Mike Kilpatrick, President & CEO of STG Solar. "This partnership supports our safety and environmental goals while expanding job opportunities, enhancing supply chain resilience, and promoting circularity within clean energy, aligning with our core value of responsible environmental stewardship."

SPR will provide customized recycling services for STG Solar across North Carolina and beyond, leveraging its nationwide reach to support sustainable, low-cost and circular supply chains within the solar industry. With established facilities in Texas, Georgia, and two locations in North Carolina, SPR's national footprint ensures cost-effective recycling while meeting growing demand.

"By ensuring that their end-of-life solar panels are handled responsibly and sustainably, well ahead of any mandated regulations, STG Solar is setting a high standard for the industry and preserving the integrity of our environment for future generations," stated Brett Henderson, CEO of SolarPanelRecycling.com. "We are honored that STG Solar, a leading solar contractor and O&M company, has selected SPR as its vendor of choice for its extensive client portfolio and is relying on our full services and advanced recycling technology for the critical mission of joining the circular economy."

As SPR rapidly expands nationwide, the company is ideally positioned to collaborate with more organizations dedicated to true solar recycling. By leveraging advanced R&D and high-volume partnerships, SPR enhances the recovery of high-purity materials and reintegrates them into the supply chain. SPR's commitment to eco-friendly technologies and the establishment of new facilities nationwide helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with transporting panels from solar sites to recycling centers.

"This growth allows us to make a significant impact in key renewable energy markets, like North Carolina, where solar adoption continues to thrive," said Henderson. "By focusing on regions with high solar capacity, we can align our recycling solutions with the needs of leading solar states, fostering partnerships that advance sustainability goals and strengthen the circular economy."

North Carolina, a national leader in renewable energy, ranks fourth in the U.S. for solar installations in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. With over 10 GWs of solar capacity generating more than 9% of the state's electricity, equivalent to powering approximately 1.2 million homes, the state represents a key market for SPR's innovative recycling solutions.

About SolarPanelRecycling.com

SolarPanelRecycling.com is a North Carolina-based company specializing in the recycling and sustainable management of end-of-life solar panels. With a focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, SolarPanelRecycling.com offers comprehensive solutions for the disposal and repurposing of photovoltaic modules, contributing to the advancement of a circular economy in the renewable energy sector.

SOURCE SolarPanelRecycling.com