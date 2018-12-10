SThree Appoints Leading International Business Expert as New CEO

Mark joins SThree from McGraw Hill Education, where he was President of Higher Education, International and Professional for five years. During this time he increased the market share of the business and improved profitability. He also gained a keen understanding of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) sector.

Prior to joining McGraw Hill, Mark worked at Wolters Kluwer where he was initially Vice President of their Legal Markets Group before becoming CEO of Wolters Kluwer Law & Business.

Originally from Dundee, Scotland, Mark has dual UK/US nationality and graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. Following three years in the British Army's Corps of Royal Military Police, Mark went on to hold senior roles at LexisNexis UK, where he was Head of Strategy, and Gartner Inc, where he was Head of Global Product Management.

Mark will be based at SThree's London HQ.

Chairman of SThree Plc, James Bilefield, said: "The Board and I are looking forward to working with Mark to take the business forward to its next stage of growth, development and success. An entrepreneurial and tech-savvy executive, Mark's energy and relentless focus on results will be central to the delivery of our mission to bring skilled people together to build the future.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Gary for his significant contribution to SThree since joining the Group in 1990, and becoming CEO in 2013. His passion, expertise and unswerving commitment over nearly three decades has served the SThree business well and we wish him every success in the future."

Mark Dorman, commented: "This is an exciting time to join SThree. With an ever increasing demand for STEM skills globally, an experienced team and a portfolio of strong brands in place, we have a unique opportunity to build on the success that SThree has seen under Gary's leadership. I look forward to working with the team to deliver substantial value for all stakeholders over the coming years."

SThree PLC is STEM's leading recruiter. Headquartered in London and listed on the FTSE all share index, SThree has 43 offices in 16 countries, of which 37 are outside the UK&I.

SThree specialises in placing experts in leading STEM roles. Our sector focus and geographical reach allows us to be global, local and niche.

SThree reported revenue of £1.1billion in 2017, up 9% from the previous year.

http://www.sthree.com

