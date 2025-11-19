STI Unveils EZ Path® Series 84+: The Industry's Largest-Capacity Fire-Rated Cable Pathway

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Specified Technologies Inc. (STI) has announced the launch of the EZ Path® Series 84+ Fire Rated Pathway, delivering the largest cable capacity in the industry.

The Series 84+ is engineered to meet the accelerating demands of modern digital infrastructure, setting a new benchmark for high-capacity, fully code-compliant fire-rated cable pathways. Its advanced self-sealing design automatically adapts to cable moves or changes, preserving compliance and eliminating the need for maintenance at any fill level, from 0 to 100%.

The EZ Path Series 84+ allows allow cross-series compatibility with our Series 44+ pathway.

"The Series 84+ was engineered to deliver greater cable capacity while enabling highly flexible configuration options. Designed to allow cross-series compatibility to our Series 44+ pathway, it offers versatile configurations that align with standard cable trays. We are proud to introduce this new cable pathway solution, purpose-built to support the evolving demands of next-generation digital infrastructure." said Justin Mentuck, Product Manager at STI. Documentation for the new EZ Path Series 84+ Fire Rated Pathway is available at EZ Path Series 84+ Fire Rated Pathway | STI Firestop.

Specified Technologies Inc. is dedicated to advancing life and building safety through innovative passive fire protection systems and digital solutions that help prevent the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gases. The company's SpecSeal® and EZ Path® product lines are engineered for simplified installation and high performance, often resulting in lower installed costs. With firestopping as its sole focus, STI concentrates all resources on delivering fully tested, high-quality, and forward-thinking firestopping solutions.

SOURCE Specified Technologies, Inc.