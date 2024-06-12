Stibo Systems Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Delivery Officer

The Stibo Software Group also expands senior leadership team with new Chief Operating Officer

AARHUS, Denmark, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global master data management (MDM) solutions provider Stibo Systems today announced two strategic appointments to fuel the company's next stage of growth and innovation. Oliver "Olly" McVeigh, a software executive with nearly three decades of expertise, joins as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), and Jesper Palm Mortensen, a 20-year IT veteran, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Stibo Software Group.

Oliver “Olly” McVeigh (left) & Jesper Palm Mortensen (right)

McVeigh joins Stibo Systems from Open Text, a leading information management software and services company previously known as Micro Focus Ltd, where he served as Global Vice President of Professional Services. He was responsible for approximately $160 million in revenue and managed more than 800 employees. His expertise in pivoting businesses from on-premises to SaaS will be incremental to Stibo Systems' next stage of growth. McVeigh will lead global teams focused on performance enablement, professional services, customer success, global support and cloud operations.

Further strengthening the company's executive bench, Jesper Palm Mortensen has been appointed as COO for the Stibo Software Group, the legal entity that consolidates the corporate functions offering shared services to both Stibo Systems and Stibo DX. Mortensen will lead Group IT, Governance, Risk and Compliance, ESG, Group Purchase & Facilities and Travel teams. Mortensen has spent the last decade in senior leadership roles within IT companies including JN Data, NNIT, DanDomain and Silkeborg Data.

"I'm honored to serve as Stibo Systems' CDO and work alongside the wider leadership team to build upon and continue delivering best-in-class SaaS solutions for our global customers," said McVeigh, incoming CDO. "As data quality and governance across the enterprise become more vital for scale, we're looking forward to delivering solutions that help our customers harness the power of generative AI and cut through the noise with innovative data insights.

"I am excited to join Stibo Software Group and look forward to driving strategic initiatives that enhance our operational excellence and support our growth objectives. Working with our talented teams, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional value and support to both Stibo Systems and Stibo DX, ensuring we meet our customers where they need us," said Mortensen, incoming COO.

"We're thrilled to have Olly and Jesper on board," said Adrian Carr, Stibo Systems CEO. "Their extensive industry experience will be instrumental in fueling new innovations and empowering companies to achieve their business and sustainability objectives. I am confident they will raise the bar for how we manage data in our core industries and, ultimately, help create better results and a better world for our customers."

