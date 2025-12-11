Stic Raises $10M Bridge Round, Bringing Its Valuation to $200M and Advancing the Future of Out-of-Home Advertising

New funding accelerates the company's North American expansion, strengthens passive income opportunities for drivers and enhances partnerships with nationwide brands and agencies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stic, the technology-enabled platform that connects brands with everyday drivers to power measurable out-of-home (OOH) advertising, today announced it has raised a $10 million Bridge funding round led by Accretion Capital and notable entrepreneurs like Phil Hellmuth, Adam Waheed and Chris Detert. Advisory support came from experts such as Lucy Guo, Maurice Maschmeyer, Tanya Cohen, Collins Key, Devan Key, Kamo Jurn and the Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James.

The latest investment brings Stic's total valuation to $200 million and supports the company's mission to create simple, passive earning opportunities for everyday drivers while giving brands a more measurable, and cost-efficient approach to OOH. Over the next year, Stic will use the new capital to expand operations across more than thirty US states and Canada, deepen relationships with brands and agencies running national campaigns and strengthen its operational capabilities in new markets.

"By combining a fast-growing driver network with powerful analytics, we're giving brands a scalable way to run OOH campaigns while putting money back into people's pockets," said Adam Cohen, founder and CEO of Stic. "Stic makes it easier for people to earn passive income without changing their daily routines and this funding helps us bring that opportunity to more communities while giving brands a more measurable way to reach high value audiences in the real world."

Founded in 2023, Stic's platform brings greater measurement, transparency and scale to a part of OOH that has long been fragmented and difficult to track. Brands can use the platform to activate campaigns across Stic's driver network, and drivers earn money per mile for participating. Stic uses a mix of proprietary systems and industry-standard mapping, mobility and analytics tools to model routes, traffic patterns and campaign performance, delivering modern transparency from streets to the screen.

The company currently works with a broad range of national and emerging brands across the insurance, retail, technology, CPG, QSR and entertainment categories. Since its inception, Stic's driver network has grown by 600%, helping transform the gig economy with a model that eliminates the time, labor and constant engagement required by most platforms while giving brands a uniquely human and highly efficient advertising channel. The platform supports real people, brings enhanced transparency to the industry and elevates expectations for what OOH advertising can deliver.

"As a partner, working with Stic supports the best of both human empowerment and smart technology," said Lucy Guo, CEO/founder of Passes and co founder of Scale AI. "In today's economy, people are looking for meaningful ways to earn income and seek advertising that isn't disruptive to their daily lives. Stic's platform empowers gig workers while delivering smarter advertising in the real world, unlocking growth opportunities for all sides of the marketplace— from drivers to brands and agencies."

Stic is a VC-backed adtech startup transforming the way brands and consumers think about outdoor advertising by turning everyday vehicles and gig economy vehicles into measurable, mobile media. Founded in 2023, Stic enables drivers to earn money simply by going about their daily routines, using removable, technology-enabled stickers that track mileage, optimize ad placement, and calculate real-time impressions.

