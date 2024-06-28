Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market size is set to grow by USD 3.67 billion from 2024-2028, Growing number of smart cities to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stick vacuum cleaner market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.67 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Growing number of smart cities is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand via online retailing. However, threat from counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG., Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd., BISSELL, Dyson Group Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Electrolux AB, JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., klinsmann Intelligent Technology, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Makita Corp., Miele and Cie. KG, Nilfisk AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global stick vacuum cleaner market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Home and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG., Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd., BISSELL, Dyson Group Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Electrolux AB, JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., klinsmann Intelligent Technology, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Makita Corp., Miele and Cie. KG, Nilfisk AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global increase in Internet and smartphone usage has significantly grown the online shopping trend, particularly for consumer goods like stick vacuum cleaners. Major e-commerce platforms offer a wide selection of brands such as Dyson and Makita, with secure transactions and delivery options driving demand. Omnichannel retailing and cost savings for vendors contribute to the industry's expansion, making the stick vacuum cleaner market a key beneficiary of this online retail growth.

The stick vacuum cleaner market is experiencing significant growth with various companies offering innovative solutions. Cordless technology is a major trend, allowing for increased mobility and convenience. Features such as powerful suction, lightweight design, and long battery life are key considerations for consumers. Many models offer multiple attachments for various cleaning needs. Charging docks and easy-to-empty containers are also popular features. Brands are focusing on improving run time and adding smart technology for enhanced user experience. Overall, the stick vacuum cleaner market is competitive and continuously evolving to meet consumer demands.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global stick vacuum cleaner market faces significant challenges from counterfeit products. These replicas, which mimic authentic brands, are produced at low costs and feature deceivingly similar packaging. Retailers and consumers are often misled into purchasing these fake products, leading to revenue losses for vendors. Dyson Group Co. Is among the companies that have issued warnings against counterfeit stick vacuum cleaners with fake mop heads. Combating counterfeiting requires financial resources and time-consuming efforts. Vendors can protect their intellectual property by providing certifications, monitoring B2B sites, and contacting regulatory agencies. The threat of counterfeit products is expected to continue negatively impacting market growth.

The stick vacuum cleaner market faces several challenges. These include the need for longer battery life and higher suction power. Consumers desire lighter and more maneuverable devices, yet they want effective cleaning performance. The market also requires affordable pricing and easy-to-use technology. Additionally, there is a growing demand for cordless models, but concerns over charging time and maintenance costs persist. Furthermore, the market must cater to various floor types and textures, offering versatile cleaning solutions. Lastly, the market must keep up with technological advancements, such as intelligent sensors and Wi-Fi connectivity.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This stick vacuum cleaner market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Home

1.2 Commercial Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Home- The Stick Vacuum Cleaner market is experiencing significant growth due to its convenience and portability. These devices are popular among consumers due to their ability to clean various floor types effectively. Major players in the industry are investing in research and development to improve suction power and battery life. Additionally, affordable pricing and easy maintenance contribute to the market's expansion. Overall, the Stick Vacuum Cleaner market is a thriving business sector that caters to the increasing demand for efficient and easy-to-use cleaning solutions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Stick Vacuum Cleaner market encompasses battery-powered cleaning gadgets designed for tidiness and maintaining a clean atmosphere in both domestic and commercial sectors. These vacuum cleaners, available as stick models or handheld variants, cater to the needs of households and industries for sterility and hygiene. Equipped with advanced technology, they effectively eliminate dust, grime, and other impurities from floors, sofas, and upholstery. Vacuum cleaning has become a convenient and portable solution for household chores and commercial applications, making online transactions and trading channels a popular choice for consumers and businesses alike. The market for battery-powered tools continues to grow, with vacuum cleaners being a significant contributor to the household sector and the cleaning gadgets industry.

Market Research Overview

The Stick Vacuum Cleaner market represents a significant segment in the broader vacuum cleaner industry. These lightweight and versatile cleaning solutions have gained immense popularity due to their convenience and effectiveness. Stick vacuums are designed to provide easy maneuverability, making them ideal for cleaning hard floors, carpets, and stairs. They typically feature rechargeable batteries, cordless operation, and various attachments for different cleaning needs. The market for stick vacuum cleaners is driven by factors such as increasing consumer preference for cordless and portable cleaning solutions, growing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more powerful and efficient stick vacuums, further fueling market growth. Overall, the Stick Vacuum Cleaner market is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Home



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio