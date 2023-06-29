Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market size to grow by USD 3,241.58 million from 2022 to 2027; APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the market growth- Technavio

29 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stick vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 3,241.58 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.24% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the market's overall growth. These types of vacuums have been steadily gaining popularity in the region over the past decade. India and China are experiencing a growing popularity for these vacuums due to the emergence of smart cities and people's high purchasing power and disposable income. For instance, India's purchasing power parity per capita increased from USD 6,448 in 2020 to USD 7,242 in 2021. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.
Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Growing Number of smart cities to drive growth
The increasing popularity of home appliances drives the growth of the stick vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. Household appliances, especially stick vacuum cleaners, are more popular among consumers. They are versatile, lightweight devices that come in a variety of sizes and styles. These vacuum cleaners are not only stylish and convenient.
However, they also have various functions, such as being dustproof and waterproof so that they can be used in harsh working environments. Such features make the stick vacuum cleaner ideal for those who care about their family's health and well-being. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Growing Demand Via Online Retailing
Growing demand via online retailing is an emerging market trend shaping the stick vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. As a result of the spread of the Internet and smartphones, online shopping has become very convenient and accepted by consumers. The availability of secure transactions and cash-on-delivery options has increased the demand for stick vacuum cleaners in online sales channels.
Such factors influence various market vendors to focus on internet-savvy customer bases and explore online retail formats. Hence, due to the rise of online retailing, the global stick vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Players:
The stick vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., Eastman Chemical Co., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., klinsmann Intelligent Technology, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Makita Corp., Miele and Cie. KG, Nilfisk AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
This stick vacuum cleaner market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (home and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the home segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major users of these vacuums include households and this segment will be driven by the increasing market entry of new players, including companies specializing in consumer electronics. The growing trend of online retail is also expected to drive the growth of this segment. Furthermore, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are focusing on expanding the tourism sector and building smart cities to improve infrastructure. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.
|
Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,241.58 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., Eastman Chemical Co., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., klinsmann Intelligent Technology, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Makita Corp., Miele and Cie. KG, Nilfisk AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
