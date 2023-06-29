Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market size to grow by USD 3,241.58 million from 2022 to 2027; APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stick vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 3,241.58 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.24% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the market's overall growth. These types of vacuums have been steadily gaining popularity in the region over the past decade. India and China are experiencing a growing popularity for these vacuums due to the emergence of smart cities and people's high purchasing power and disposable income. For instance, India's purchasing power parity per capita increased from USD 6,448 in 2020 to USD 7,242 in 2021. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027

Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Growing Number of smart cities to drive growth

The increasing popularity of home appliances drives the growth of the stick vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. Household appliances, especially stick vacuum cleaners, are more popular among consumers. They are versatile, lightweight devices that come in a variety of sizes and styles. These vacuum cleaners are not only stylish and convenient.

However, they also have various functions, such as being dustproof and waterproof so that they can be used in harsh working environments. Such features make the stick vacuum cleaner ideal for those who care about their family's health and well-being. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Growing Demand Via Online Retailing

Growing demand via online retailing is an emerging market trend shaping the stick vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. As a result of the spread of the Internet and smartphones, online shopping has become very convenient and accepted by consumers. The availability of secure transactions and cash-on-delivery options has increased the demand for stick vacuum cleaners in online sales channels.

Such factors influence various market vendors to focus on internet-savvy customer bases and explore online retail formats. Hence, due to the rise of online retailing, the global stick vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Players:

The stick vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., Eastman Chemical Co., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., klinsmann Intelligent Technology, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Makita Corp., Miele and Cie. KG, Nilfisk AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segmentation Analysis

This stick vacuum cleaner market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (home and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the home segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major users of these vacuums include households and this segment will be driven by the increasing market entry of new players, including companies specializing in consumer electronics. The growing trend of online retail is also expected to drive the growth of this segment. Furthermore, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as the United Arab Emirates , Qatar , and Saudi Arabia are focusing on expanding the tourism sector and building smart cities to improve infrastructure. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,668.69 million. This high-end stick vacuum cleaner market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing popularity of luxury home appliances is notably driving the market growth.

The vacuum truck market size is expected to increase by USD 416.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the vacuum truck market segmentation by application (industrial, excavation, general cleaning, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising use of vacuum trucks in industrial cleaning is one of the key factors driving the global vacuum truck market growth.

Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,241.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., Eastman Chemical Co., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., klinsmann Intelligent Technology, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Makita Corp., Miele and Cie. KG, Nilfisk AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global stick vacuum cleaner market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global stick vacuum cleaner market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Home - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 111: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 112: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 114: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

12.4 Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG

Exhibit 116: Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG - Key offerings

12.5 Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 BISSELL Homecare Inc.

Exhibit 122: BISSELL Homecare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: BISSELL Homecare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: BISSELL Homecare Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dyson Group Co.

Exhibit 125: Dyson Group Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dyson Group Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Dyson Group Co. - Key offerings

12.8 klinsmann Intelligent Technology

Exhibit 128: klinsmann Intelligent Technology - Overview



Exhibit 129: klinsmann Intelligent Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: klinsmann Intelligent Technology - Key offerings

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 131: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 132: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 134: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 136: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Makita Corp.

Exhibit 139: Makita Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Makita Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Makita Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Makita Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Nilfisk AS

Exhibit 143: Nilfisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nilfisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nilfisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Nilfisk AS - Segment focus

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 147: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 155: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 162: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 163: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 164: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 165: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 166: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio