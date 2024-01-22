Stick With Finn Celebrates Milestones: Over 300 Unique Hand-Crafted Designs, Major Social Media Growth, and Animal Rescue Partnerships

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sparky, snarky (and barky) sticker company, Stick With Finn, recalls their tail-wagging tale as they celebrate their 300th sticker design.

Stick with Finn was founded by chief canine, Finn, a 9-year-old teacup poodle, with a little help from his humans, Elle and Dan. The idea came to Finn on a roadtrip across the United States. Elle placed stickers from every state they visited on her water bottle, which became a sticker-covered treasure.

Stick With Finn's Illustrious CEO - Finn! Seen here working at a craft fair. Finn, Dan, and Elle engaging with customers in Redwood City, CA

With so many stickers, Finn's water bowl became the next canvas. When asked, Finn happily barked, "woof woof, ruff ruff," which was promptly translated by Elle, "One day, I had a bright idea: Why not create my own stickers? And that's just what we did! Now, Stick With Finn boasts over 300 unique, hand-drawn designs, each infused with love, laughter, and a little bit of my canine charm."

The company's presence at local events and boutique stores has further strengthened community connections. Finn often takes his show on the road in California. Their presence at events has been enthusiastically received, and Finn is always elated to meet his fans in person. Elle translated Finn's enthusiastic barks, "Seeing the joy our stickers bring – it's enough to make any tail wag non-stop!" In addition, Stick With Finn's Instagram pack has reached over 3.8 million accounts, achieving more than 3 million views in total.

Stick With Finn's commitment to social responsibility is a cornerstone of their operation. Every sticker sold sends love and a portion of the proceeds to animals in need! Additionally, Finn's passion for community involvement is evident in their sticker donations and enthusiasm in cross-promoting animal rescue organizations. "This is our way of adding a dash of the Stick With Finn spirit wherever we can!", Elle remarked.

Finn is introducing their lively stickers to schools , aiming to brighten classrooms and enhance learning by creating an engaging, cheerful atmosphere that lifts students' spirits. Stick With Finn's school collection proudly supports this initiative.

From humble stickers on a water bowl to a thriving community, the journey of Stick With Finn has been a doggone adventure. Dan commented, "We're excited to see what's next as we continue to spread joy and, of course, stickers, far and wide!"

Stick With Finn's mission is to be a one-stop shop for unique stickers. Their diverse collection covers a range of categories, such as:

