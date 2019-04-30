Sticker Mule Launches 100 Days of Giveaways on Instagram

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sticker Mule, the Internet's fastest growing custom printing company, has announced 100 days of giveaways. As the name suggests, the company will run a different giveaway for one hundred days straight beginning on May 1. Each giveaway will be ran through their 200,000+ follower Instagram account.

Sticker Mule is no stranger to running giveaways. "We ran about 40 giveaways last year," said Lenny Roudik, Social Lead at Sticker Mule. "They are always fun, but this campaign will be our biggest ever."

While the prize list is secret, Sticker Mule confirmed prizes will include: vacation packages, Apple and Google products, gift cards, gaming consoles and, of course, free stickers. "I think this may be the biggest giveaway ever done on Instagram," said Anthony Constantino, CEO and Co-founder of Sticker Mule.

To help promote the campaign, Sticker Mule created a video featuring Vinny Macchiarelli, Facilities Director and unofficial spokesperson at Sticker Mule: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRDfm3IhecU

More details about the campaign can be found at https://www.stickermule.com/100days

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule offers custom printed stickers, labels, magnets, buttons, packaging, coasters, and more. The company is known for easy ordering, fast turnaround, and free 2-day shipping with every order.

Founded in 2010 in Amsterdam, NY, Sticker Mule is the printer of choice for companies big and small, including Google, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Netflix and ESPN.

