Sticker Planet Celebrates 30th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who would have thought a store selling just stickers would be such a hit? Well, sticker entrepreneurs Bernie and Selma Kraft did when they launched Sticker Planet into orbit in 1992.

Located in the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, this unique store was founded with one guiding principle…if it would stick, they'd sell it! With thousands of stickers displayed on rolls – in all shapes, sizes and surfaces – Sticker Planet opened its doors 30 years ago, selling sticker joy and simple happiness to people of all ages.

Stickers from Sticker Planet are great for holiday gifts, decorating and plenty of creative fun. Tweet this Sticker Planet sells thousands of fun stickers for people of all ages.

Today, siblings Richard and Hilary Kraft lead the business with the same goal their parents had. Says co-owner Richard, "Hearing how much we've meant to generations of customers is enormously gratifying. We're reminded that our parents' vision of a place where everyone can feel creative still speaks to people in a powerful way."

At this time of year, Sticker Planet gives out stickers to any trick-or-treater who comes to their store in costume and encourages everyone to hand out stickers instead of candy for Halloween. "We have done that for years," says co-owner Hilary, "and both kids and parents love it!"

To celebrate its 30th anniversary through the rest of this year, Sticker Planet is hosting a weekly kids' "make & take" door hanger activity Saturdays from 10am-12pm. Children ages 12 and younger can get a free blank door hanger personally stickered with their name. After they decorate it with stickers they've bought, Sticker Planet will laminate it too! Don't live in Los Angeles? Sticker Planet sells stickers from its rolls, plus lots more, on its website, www.stickerplanet.com

This holiday season, share the fun of stickers for decorating, crafting and gift-giving with Sticker Planet!

About Sticker Planet:

Sticker Planet is a family-owned, sibling-run store selling thousands of creative, artistic stickers for parents, teachers and kids of all ages. The unique store has been a favorite at the Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax in Los Angeles since 1992. In 2021, the company started offering its products online. For store hours and location or online shopping visit: www.stickerplanet.com.

About the Original Farmers Market:

The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles' favorite gathering place since 1934. It is beloved by locals and one of the top tourist destinations in LA. For more information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com and follow it at facebook.com/farmersmarketla, Instagram.com/farmersmarketla, and on Twitter at @FarmersMarketLA.

SOURCE Sticker Planet