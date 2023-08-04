StickGrip Strengthens Growth Amidst Ongoing Counterfeiting Challenges

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StickGrip, the innovative grip technology company, has experienced remarkable growth in 2023, positioning itself as a prominent accessory brand in the sports industry. However, this success has not come without its challenges. Sam Averbuch, the President of StickGrip, acknowledges that counterfeiting is a luxury problem that successful brands face.

The rise of counterfeit products has become a pressing issue for StickGrip and other brands in the market. Chinese manufacturers and distributors, such as SAIKOOWA from Dongguan, China, are eager to replicate StickGrips success and have invested considerable time in producing counterfeit versions of the product. This proliferation of counterfeit goods poses a significant problem, as unsuspecting customers unknowingly purchase low-quality imitations, damaging the reputation of the genuine StickGrip brand and hurting the consumer.

Sam Averbuch, having foreseen the risks associated with rapid growth and popularity, reminds industry players that success often attracts threats. He emphasizes that if a brand were relatively obscure, counterfeiters would not invest their time and resources into copying and selling counterfeit products. The unfortunate reality is that StickGrip's success has made it a target, and the company is determined to combat this issue head-on.

While acknowledging that complete eradication of counterfeiting may be challenging, StickGrip understands the importance of discouraging such practices. The company has adopted a multifaceted approach, combining legal recourse, advanced technology, and culturally sensitive tactics to tackle this pressing issue. By actively protecting its intellectual property rights, trademarks and patents, StickGrip has taken legal actions against counterfeiters, safeguarding its innovative grip technology.

Recognizing the invaluable role of technology, StickGrip has invested in cutting-edge measures to make its products more difficult to replicate by developing new core, and grip material that is virtually impossible to replicate. By incorporating unique identifiers, security features, and supply chain monitoring, StickGrip further ensures the authenticity of its products, providing consumers with the genuine article they have come to trust.

Global outreach is also crucial in addressing counterfeiting. StickGrip has fostered partnerships with anti-counterfeiting organizations in China, Europe and the USA raising awareness about the detrimental impact of counterfeit products on consumers and legitimate businesses. By working hand in hand with these authorities, StickGrip aims to create a stronger deterrent against counterfeit operations.

Sam Averbuch, founder of StickGrip, passionately asserts that success should not be undermined by counterfeiters. He reinforces the message that despite the challenges faced in this war against counterfeits, StickGrip and other successful brands are not losers. Instead, they are resilient players committed to protecting their integrity and reputation amidst the ever-evolving landscape of counterfeiting.

As StickGrip continues its impressive growth trajectory, the company remains steadfast in delivering high-quality, authentic products to its loyal customer base. Through a combination of legal measures, advanced technology, and cultural awareness, StickGrip firmly believes that the impact of counterfeiting can be significantly reduced.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amber McLean

Marketing Coordinator

(773) 990-9506

[email protected]

SOURCE StickGrip