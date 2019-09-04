Sticking to Nutrition Goals is as Easy as Pie with Two New Delicious Autumn-Inspired BSN® SYNTHA-6 Protein Flavors

"BSN gives our fans a way to shake up their routine with a variety of incredible flavors," said Kris Gerulski, marketing director for BSN North America. "Apple and pumpkin pie are two signature flavors of fall, and with the upcoming holidays these SYNTHA-6 options are a great way to indulge and stay fit."

The seasonal SYNTHA-6 Pumpkin Pie flavor features 22 grams of ultra-premium BSN protein complex, 15 grams of carbohydrates and just two grams of sugar; and the new SYNTHA-6 Apple Pie A La Cold Stone flavor features 22 grams of ultra-premium BSN protein complex, 15 grams of carbohydrates and three grams of sugar.

BSN SYNTHA-6 Apple Pie a La Cold Stone is based on the Cold Stone Creamery Signature Creation that combines French vanilla ice cream with cinnamon, graham cracker pie crust, apple pie filling and caramel. It's the sixth member in the line-up of Cold Stone-inspired® SYNTHA-6 flavors that debuted last summer, joining Birthday Cake Remix™, Germanchokolatekake™, Mint Mint Chocolate Chocolate Chip™, Cookie Doughn't You Want Some™ and Berry Berry Berry Good™.

BSN SYNTHA-6 Pumpkin Pie combines pumpkin spice (cinnamon and ginger notes) with a hint of whipped cream topping flavor to create the effect of the popular Thanksgiving dessert in a shaker cup.

"Just like the athletes who use our products, BSN consistently pushes the boundaries to steal the show," said Gerulski. "We take pride in our reputation for great taste and never stop innovating to deliver delicious, high-quality protein."

Seasonal flavors of BSN SYNTHA-6 protein powder are now available at sports nutrition and online retailers, like Amazon.com, Bodybuilding.com, GNC® and Vitamin Shoppe®. Visit www.gobsn.com for more information.

About BSN

Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition, Inc. (BSN) was founded in 2001 and since then has become a global leader in the sports nutrition marketplace through relentless dedication to creating dynamic, cutting-edge, and result-producing products. BSN products and the brand itself have won more than 35 sports nutrition awards over the course of the last six years, more than any other company in the industry. BSN products are formulated and manufactured under stringent requirements that help ensure quality and potency.

About Cold Stone Creamery®

Cold Stone Creamery delivers The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 29 fast-casual/quick-service restaurant brands. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations worldwide. For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit ColdStoneCreamery.com. For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

