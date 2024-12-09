StickIt Technologies Inc. Announces a ground-breaking new development of a medical straw for delivering vitamins to children and adults for 2025

Stickit Technologies has developed a straw plus cartridge for delivering vitamins and/or medications for children and/or adults who have difficulty swallowing pills or for children who regularly miss medications and/or vitamins. The company, which filed a patent for a straw plus cartridge for transporting cannabinoids and/or medications, decided to develop a model of a medical straw for transporting vitamins and medications for children and adults.

The company intends to raise 1.5 million Canadian dollars for the new medical straw project during Q1 and Q2 2025. StickIt Technologies will establish a new subsidiary named "Stickit Pharma Ltd". and will be owned by the public company and the new investors who will join.

The company intends to seek partnerships with generic pharmaceutical companies globally that are interested in being part of the research and submission for FDA approval.

"This is a significant breakthrough for our company and the investors." says Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO of StickIt Technologies Inc. "We are looking for every opportunity to develop our technology and lead the global market. I believe that if we will raise the necessary fund and also succeed in raising partnerships with generic pharmaceutical companies, making Stickit a pharma leader very soon." concluded Ben Haroosh.

About StickIt Technologies Inc

StickIt is a technology company that invented and manufactures innovative products ("devices") that can contain varying quantities of Catabolites or Vitamins for recreational and medical users. Its operating model is to establish joint ventures/licensees ("partners") in countries around the world that will establish a production facility in which they will add the cannabinoid content to the "sticks" and "straws" produced and supplied by StickIt. The Company's precise dosing options cater to a wide range of effects, including painkilling, energizing, focus, sleep improvement, etc., and can be tailored to meet local preferences and regulations. StickIt Technologies serves customers worldwide.

