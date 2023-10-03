Stickley Presents New Product Introductions at the International Home Furnishings Market

MANLIUS, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Fall 2023 edition of the International Home Furnishings Market in High Point, North Carolina, L. & J.G. Stickley introduces products that will give fans new and old even more to love, with a focus on fresh additions to customer-favorite collections. At Stickley's new High Point showroom at 200 North Hamilton Street, visitors will discover the latest designs for our legacy Mission furniture, our most popular modern collection, Walnut Grove, and more.

MISSION REFRESH
An infusion of new Mission pieces brings fresh energy to our signature collection. Our latest occasional style features through-posts and tenons and includes a cocktail table with pass-through drawers. A new sofa group offers an updated track-arm design with timeless versatility, while hand-tufting inspired by Leopold's Chair transforms a new winged lounge chair. Our Little Treasures collection adds six multi-purpose smaller-scale pieces that draw inspiration from early Stickley and Charles Limbert designs. And an Arts and Crafts rug, available in a wide range of sizes and shapes recreates a vintage stained-glass design in plush Himalayan wool.

WALNUT GROVE ADDITIONS
This fall marks an exciting expansion of Stickley's best-selling Walnut Grove Collection, influenced by mid-century modern and Scandinavian design. New upholstered pieces include an 82-inch tufted-back sofa with slim track arms and plush cushions, five matching sectional components, and a coordinating slipper chair. Additions to our dining collection include tall, sculptural upholstered dining chairs and a versatile small server that also functions as a bar unit. And in the bedroom, a new, 52-inch-high tall chest is modeled on current Walnut Grove storage pieces.

HAWLEY MOTION UPHOLSTERY
Joining last spring's Chester motion upholstery, the new Hawley Power Motion group includes a modern padded track-arm sofa, loveseat, and reclining chair. Each piece features a wall-recline function with two-button controller and USB charging port, articulating headrests, deeply comfortable seat and back cushions, and low-profile square block feet.

L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for more than 120 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America's finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today's homes with updated styles and modern collections.

