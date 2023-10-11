Stifel Independent Advisors Charts Future of Wealth Management at Three-Day Conference

Firm's SIAccess 2023 Forum evaluated as "resounding success" by top financial advisors

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its independent contractor broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC, concluded its highly anticipated SIAccess 2023 Forum. This year's conference, held this fall, brought together industry leaders, experts, and Stifel's C-suite executives for an event that delivered insight and education for Stifel Independent Advisors' network of elite financial advisors taking their practices to the next level with the firm. Stifel Independent Advisors currently oversees $6.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).

"The SIAccess 2023 Forum, a relatively new conference now held annually at our headquarters in St. Louis, has once again proven to be a premier platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share ideas, and chart the course for the future of independent wealth management for highly experienced advisors," said Alex David, President and CEO of Stifel Independent Advisors. "We firmly stand with our advisors from the moment they join our network. This year's Forum was an exceptional opportunity to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to advisor advancement. We're delighted with the engagement of all participants at this transformative event, who have said the event was a 'resounding success.'"

The SIAccess 2023 Forum kicked off with a Welcome Meeting and an engaging Fireside Chat featuring Mr. David and Dale Brown, President and CEO of the Financial Services Institute (FSI), setting the stage for three days of knowledge-sharing and networking. Stifel's Chief Investment Officer Michael O'Keeffe also participated in the Forum, during a session offering "Access to the CIO Office." Mr. O'Keeffe is responsible for developing investment strategy and corresponding investment offerings for Stifel advisors and their clients.

Throughout the conference, participants attended interactive sessions, such as "The Power of Partnership" by Kevin Kimbrough, Executive Director of Insurance Solutions at The Pinnacle Group. Other highlights included discussions on leveraging Salesforce for business enhancement, sourcing sellers and book acquisitions, and exploring Stifel's VIP Program to gather assets effectively. Opportunities for networking were available across the three days of the event, held across different venues, including The Live! By Loews Hotel St. Louis.

A key highlight of the Forum on Thursday was the COO Panel, featuring David Sliney, Chief Operating Officer of Stifel Financial Corp., and Tim Boostrom, Chief Operating Officer of Stifel Independent Advisors. The two C-suite executives offered invaluable insights into the fundamentals of operational excellence for advisors. Advisors maintaining independent practices in partnership with Stifel Independent Advisors have said the abundant resources of an industry-leading firm, personalized support from the C-suite, and access to top decision-makers were the reasons they chose to join the firm. Stifel-affiliated broker-dealer subsidiary Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated recently ranked No. 1 in employee advisor satisfaction among investment firms in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction StudySM, and ranked highest in key factors that include compensation, firm leadership and culture, operational support, as well as products and marketing.

Mr. Boostrom concluded, "Just as Stifel Independent Advisors put their wealth management clients first, our firm delivers on our promise to our members, providing the superior service that they expect from an independent broker-dealer that offers the resources of a globally recognized investment bank. We continue to grow and expand our network of outstanding advisors and extend our heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, speakers, and partners who made this year's SIAccess Forum a tremendous success."

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

