Stifel Independent Advisors Holds Inaugural Women Owners' Network Event

Women Owners' Network event brought together women from across the network, including several from newly affiliated firms with nearly $1 billion in client assets

ST. LOUIS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its independent contractor broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC, concluded its inaugural Women Owners' Network (WON) event, which brought together women from across the firm for a day of education and networking. Joining the event were women advisors and executives from recently affiliated Stofan Agazzi Investments and Columbia Crest Financial Advisors, two firms with combined client assets of nearly $1 billion.

The Women Owners' Network is inspired by and modeled after Stifel Financial's Women's Initiative Network, or "WIN," but with activities specifically geared to the unique challenges faced by female independent owners. Both WIN and WON are designed to empower women throughout the firm to recognize their value and reach their full potential, personally and professionally, through networking, mentoring, and education.

WON was spontaneously launched as the latest offshoot of the larger initiative when a small group of Stifel Independent Advisors' top women advisors, including Cindy Boyle, President of Freehold Wealth Management, began working together to share best practices and encourage success.

Tim Boostrom, Chief Operating Officer of Stifel Independent Advisors, said, "We are dedicated to promoting the professional growth of women in wealth management, not only because it supports our mission as a company, but more importantly because it is the right thing to do. The WON event was terrific, and I'd like to thank Cindy and her peers, who took time out of their practices to help us with the planning, promotion, and execution of the event. We look forward to getting together every year."

Bringing Women Advisors Together to Strengthen Practices

In addition to the event's education, idea-sharing, and relationship-building aspects, attendees heard from celebrity chef Vivian Howard from the former PBS TV show "A Chef's Life" and Mary Alice Monroe, The New York Times bestselling author of 27 novels.

"It was exciting to be part of Stifel Independent Advisors' inaugural WON event, which brought a wonderful group of inspiring women together for a great day of learning, community building, and idea sharing," said Ms. Boyle. "This event was fully embraced by Tim and the leadership at Stifel Independent Advisors, who gave us everything we needed to make it successful and enjoyable. Several actionable ideas came out of our time together that we will pursue with management, including creating a women's succession, acquisition, and business continuity program to match women looking to exit the business with those in growth mode."

Mr. Boostrom concluded, "One of the smartest things we can do as leaders of financial firms is to listen to our advisor partners and create environments for them to feel valued and heard. This approach fosters the creativity that can ultimately generate great ideas like WON and our recent event."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

