STIHL Inc. Donates Battery Equipment to The Fuller Center for Housing

"All the houses we build or restore have something in common — a yard, and yards require maintenance. This gift from STIHL will be of tremendous help to these families as they strive to maintain their new homes," said David Snell, president of The Fuller Center for Housing. "We've learned that one new, well-kept home goes a long way towards improving entire neighborhoods, so the benefit of this gift will go well beyond the new homeowner. We are truly grateful to STIHL for this most generous contribution to making the world a better place for us all."

STIHL Inc. has previously supported the organization through donation of battery products in 2016. STIHL battery-powered products provide recipients of homes built by The Fuller Center for Housing with a hassle-free, convenient option for their ongoing lawn care needs. The 100 STIHL battery-powered lawn mowers donated will allow these new homeowners a means to maintain their properties without the cost of fuel.

"The Fuller Center is a vital resource for those in need," said Roger Phelps, corporate communications manager for STIHL Inc. "We want to help The Fuller Center's mission by empowering these families with the products they need to easily maintain their new properties. STIHL battery-powered mowers will allow them to do this with at a low operating cost, and with virtually zero ongoing maintenance required."

For more information about The Fuller Center for Housing visit fullercenter.org. For more information about STIHL Battery products, visit STIHLusa.com.

