WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/STIHL-PolyCut-Mowing-Heads-Recalled-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: STIHL PolyCut ™ Mowing Heads

Hazard: The bolts connecting the plastic blades and holding the mowing head together can come loose and the mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystanders.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should stop using the recalled mowing heads immediately and take them to an authorized STIHL dealer for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

STIHL Inc. at 800-610-6677 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail stihlrecall@stihl.us or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 73,000

Description:

This recall involves mowing head cutting attachments compatible with some models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brushcutters, and clearing saws. The mowing heads can be identified by the name "STIHL" and model number "27-3" or "47-3" located on the original packaging and molded on the top side of the mowing head. The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.

Incidents/Injuries: STIHL Inc. has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries.

Sold At: Authorized full line STIHL servicing dealers nationwide from July 2018 through July 2019 for about $30 for the 27-3 model and about $40 for the 47-3 model.

Manufacturer: STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, Va.

Manufactured in: United States

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-201

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

