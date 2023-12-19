STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® BRINGS THE AXE-TION TO THE ROKU CHANNEL

News provided by

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS(R)

19 Dec, 2023, 17:08 ET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®, fans can relive the axe-tion and binge-watch all 12 episodes of the 2023 season for free on The Roku Channel.

Watch the most elite lumberjack and lumberjill athletes from around the world going head-to-head using razor sharp axes and high-powered chainsaws in a race for victory. Extreme action, intense rivalries, record-breaking performances and nail-biting finishes are all part of the game! Who will be left standing when the sawdust settles?

"The 2023 U.S. STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® season was filled with awe-inspiring moments and extraordinary finishes that you have to see to believe," said Roger Phelps, corporate communications manager at STIHL Inc. "Our athletes competed at their highest ability in both the U.S. and abroad, and we cannot wait to share their strength, skill, and heart with The Roku Channel's audience."

The Roku Channel is available to consumers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The Roku Channel can be installed on any Roku streaming device, Samsung Smart TV, or Amazon Fire TV. Viewers can also download the Mobile App or watch on their laptop or desktop computer.

For updates about STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®, including the upcoming 2024 U.S. season schedule announcement, visit www.stihlusa.com/stihl-timbersports and follow STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X.

About STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®
STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®, the Original Extreme Sport, is a competition series in lumberjack sports. The world's best athletes compete in three axe disciplines – Springboard Chop, Underhand Chop and Standing Block Chop – and three sawing disciplines – Single Buck, Stock Saw and Hot Saw (tuned, customized chainsaw). Lumberjack sports have a rich tradition of over 150 years with roots in Australia and New Zealand, as well as Canada and the USA. Today, STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® competitions take place around the world with more than 1,000 athletes from 25 countries. For more information visit: www.stihl-timbersports.com.

SOURCE STIHL TIMBERSPORTS(R)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.