STIIIZY, A Leading California Cannabis Brand, To Debut In Michigan

STIIIZY's avid fan base in the Golden State has led to the brand's quick expansion to other adult-use states like Washington and Nevada. Michigan became the 10th state to legalize recreational use last year. Illinois followed suit in 2019. STIIIZY's known for its device innovations and best-in-class quality concentrates, yielding a distinctive balance of potency and purity, while the brand's "Influence, Inspire, Innovate" message has connected with an allegiant community that is deeply embedded in cannabis culture. On August 17, STIIIZY's popular products Original STIIIZY, LIIIL STIIIZY and BIIIG STIIIZY will be available at select retailers across Michigan.

"I created STIIIZY, to make innovative, quality cannabis goods that are accessible and reflective of our culture. As a brand, we follow our instincts and aren't afraid to take risks. Staying true to our authentic roots and connected to our community is what has allowed us to grow and succeed quickly. I'm proud to expand our community and be able to share STIIIZY with our fans in Michigan," said James Kim, co-founder and a managing officer of STIIIZY's parent company Shryne Group.

STIIIZY is Shryne Group's marquee brand. It launched in 2017 and is currently sold in about 70 percent of all licensed cannabis retailers in California; the world's largest, most mature legal cannabis market, and projected to grow to $5.6 billion in annual sales by 2022, according to market research firm BDS Analytics.

"The popularity of our STIIIZY brand outside of California speaks to the growing acceptance of cannabis in our broader culture and society," said Brian Mitchell, Shryne Group's chief executive and co-founder. "When Michigan's legislators voted last year to legalize adult-use, they weren't only giving consumers access to cannabis, they were opening the door to create new jobs and economic opportunities. We're excited to be a part of that wave."

About STIIIZY

Founded in 2017, STIIIZY is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the world. Best known for innovation and premium quality concentrates and products, the brand's "Influence, Inspire, Innovate" message has connected with avid fans in California, Nevada and Washington, and it will be available soon in Michigan. STIIIZY is part of the Shryne Group portfolio of cannabis assets. For more information, visit www.stiiizy.com.

About Shryne Group

Shryne Group Inc. is a Los Angeles-based cannabis holding company with a fully-integrated asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California, the largest legal cannabis market in the world. The enterprise is the result of the synergistic integration of profitable cannabis assets and veteran professionals who have come together for the opportunity to shape this industry. Our vision is informed by an intimate understanding of cannabis culture, its history and the collective expertise of decades of experience in diverse fields. Our STIIIZY product line is one of the best-selling cannabis brands in the market today. We are rooted in California, but currently have operations in Nevada, Washington, Michigan and distribution networks to future marketing in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.shrynegroup.com

