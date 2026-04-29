Stila Cosmetics Appoints Daniel M. Annese as Chief Executive Officer

PASADENA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stila Cosmetics announces that Daniel M. Annese has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective April 16, 2026. Annese succeeds in leading the next phase of growth for the global artistry beauty brand, building on his longstanding relationship with the company as a Board Advisor over the past three years.

Daniel Annese Headshot

Annese brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the global beauty industry, including an extensive tenure at The Estée Lauder Companies, where he served as a Global Brand President and was a member of the Executive Leadership Team reporting directly into the CEO.

During his time at Estée Lauder Companies, Annese worked across a portfolio of leading brands including Estée Lauder, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Too Faced Cosmetics, and others. In these roles, he partnered closely with brand teams, retailers, distributors, and suppliers to drive strategic growth, strengthen operational alignment, and deepen global consumer engagement.

"Stila is a remarkable brand with a powerful heritage inspired by innovation, creativity and artistry," said Daniel M. Annese, Chief Executive Officer of Stila Cosmetics. "I'm honored to step into this role and build on the momentum already in place as we continue to evolve the brand, accelerate innovation, and expand our global reach."

Annese's appointment marks a continued commitment by Stila Cosmetics to advance its long-term strategic initiatives across product, marketing, and global distribution channels.

About Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics is a leading artistry beauty brand known for its innovative formulas, iconic products, and modern approach to beauty.

Contact:

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SOURCE Stila Cosmetics