Still Awaiting An Apology From Bravo After She Was allegedly Branded A Criminal On National TV, Fashion Influencer Jackie Beard Robinson Can't Help Seeing A 'Double Standard'

After allegedly maliciously defamed on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" by Melissa Gorga and Andy Cohen, Robinson filed suit against Bravo TV, Melissa Gorga, and Andy Cohen in 2017, yet regardless still feels an apology is overdue.

On October 4, 2017, during an airing of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," housewife Melissa Gorga falsely stated that Robinson "snuck in in the middle of the night and took all the clothes" and on the same day, reiterated and republished that false statement by responding "yes" on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when Cohen asked Gorga "wow, so that lady [Robinson] wound up kinda ripping you off?"

The problem for Bravo, Gorga and Cohen is that the clothes that Robinson retrieved during daylight hours were Robinson's. Imputing a crime to someone is classic defamation per se, so serious that damages do not even have to be proven, but are instead presumed.

Larry Klayman, counsel for Robinson in his private capacity, a former federal prosecutor and founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, had this to say:

"It's outrageous Bravo would slap fines on one of its own cast members for name-calling and on the radio host who allowed it,but has been dead silent about accusing my client of committing a crime. These false statements about Robinson are alleged to have severely damaged her reputation, her professional livelihood, and caused extreme emotional distress. While we've appealed a court decision sending this case to arbitration rather than a jury, I'm confident that ultimately my client will prevail and Bravo, Gorga, and Cohen will be held accountable for their misdeeds."

