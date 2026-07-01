Still Creek Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Still Creek Insurance ("Still Creek") of Rockville, MD on March 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Still Creek Insurance specializes in auto, home, business, and life insurance. The agency is led by Steven Bender, Kevin Rowe, and David Wexler.

"Still Creek Insurance is a people-first business founded upon the most basic and caring ingredients of honesty, service, and pricing," says David Wexler, Partner, Still Creek Insurance. "We are team of qualified professionals who collaborate with our clients to provide them with the best coverage," adds Steven Bender, Partner, Still Creek Insurance. "We are thrilled to join World and increase the lines of insurance we offer to our clients," says Kevin Rowe, Partner, Still Creek Insurance.

"On behalf of World, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Still Creek," says Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World. "The addition of Still Creek further expands our presence in the Maryland area, and I look forward to their future growth."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. APEX Business Consulting LLC provided legal counsel to Still Creek on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC