According to Vince Lefton, CEO of Bulldog Adjusters, "As the public adjusting leader in Florida, we love helping our homeowners fix home damage before another hurricane comes. The new hurricane season represents uncertainty, fear, and stress for Florida homeowners. It's the perfect time for Bulldog Adjusters to partner with homeowners who have lowballed claims, denied claims, and new claims. We hope all homeowners who still have damage or who have made repairs were able to get settlements big enough to cover all the repairs."

To kick off the countdown to the new hurricane season, Bulldog Adjusters will also be offering homeowners $25 for each neighbor they recommend. That means for each free inspection that Bulldog Adjusters gives to your mother who didn't get enough to fix her roof, or that neighbor across the street who's ceiling leak caused mold that the insurance company wouldn't cover, rely on Bulldog Adjusters.

If you're a homeowner in Florida and you still have Irma damage, keep in mind that hurricane season begins June 1st! Be prepared for the next big hurricane by making sure your damage is fixed and repairs are complete. If you need a bigger settlement to make repairs fast- call the company that streamlined the claims process in Florida, the country's hurricane capital: Bulldog Adjusters.

