Still Time to Register for Army and Navy Academy's Leadership and Recreation Summer Camps

Middle school boys and girls, entering sixth through eighth grades from throughout the region and beyond, can attend one of two two-week introductory Leadership Development Program (LDP) camps from July 1 through July 13 or July 15 through July 27 at the Academy's oceanfront campus in Carlsbad, CA. Camp Challenge is for youth who are beginning to explore their leadership potential. Those attending will attain life skills, including self-confidence, team building and teamwork, accountability, discipline, and respect. Campers will benefit from having full access to Army and Navy Academy 's residential halls, recreational, and educational facilities.

A four-week LDP Combination camp, from July 1 through July 27, is available for middle school students wanting more training to prepare for JROTC and other leadership opportunities in high school and beyond.

For male and female high school students, from ninth through 12 grades, two sessions of Camp Challenge Leadership and Education and Training (LET) are scheduled to take place on the Academy campus during the same two-week periods. The JROTC Camp Challenge course includes 180 hours of leadership training, adventure-based recreation opportunities, and field trips to points of interest in the San Diego region. The Academy's Camp Challenge LET program is the only JROTC credit-producing course west of the Mississippi River.

"Our Camp Challenge programs introduce and reinforce the values of honor, integrity, respect, responsibility, compassion, and gratitude – personal qualities that equip young people to make valuable contributions to their families, teams and communities," said Major Ed Guillermo, Director of Camp Challenge.

Focusing on fun, Camp Pacific offers two two-week sessions for day and boarding campers that run concurrently with the leadership development camps. The program includes excursions, daily skills classes, and recreational activities, all designed to take advantage of the Academy's oceanfront campus. There's also an ESOL element for English learners that helps them through individual, paired, and group instruction to develop strong speaking, reading, and writing skills.

