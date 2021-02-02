Stilla expands leadership team to drive next phase of global commercial growth; appoints Philippe Mourere as President and CEO and Founder Remi Dangla as CTO

BOSTON and PARIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilla Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philippe Mourere as its new Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO and Founder Dr. Rémi Dangla has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and remains a member of the Board of Directors.

Stilla technologies was founded in 2013 and is a global leader in the digital PCR market. Its naica® product line includes the naica® system, microfluidic chips and reagents optimized for a wide variety of applications including liquid biopsy and COVID-19 testing. The appointment of Mr. Philippe Mourere represents a milestone in the company's commercial evolution.

"We founded Stilla Technologies with the goal of improving healthcare by developing and providing solutions for high precision genetic analysis to researchers and clinicians worldwide. As we accelerate our commercial growth, I am pleased to be handing over the company's leadership to Philippe who brings valuable experience for our next chapter," commented Rémi Dangla. "I remain committed to driving the company's innovations as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Board of Directors."

Mourere is an experienced executive leader with over 25 years' experience gained at leading life science and diagnostic companies including HalioDx, Ultivue, Cell Signaling Technology, PerkinElmer and Caliper Life Sciences. Mourere has delivered transformative growth across genomic and proteomic market spaces globally.

"I am truly honored to join Stilla as President and CEO to build upon its strong foundation in the digital PCR market." Mourere added "I am very impressed by the level of performance achieved by end users of Stilla's platform across a wide range of applications. I look forward to working with Remi and the team to continue to deliver highly differentiated solutions for critical applications."

Nick Naclerio, Chairman of the Board, said, "On behalf of the Board or Directors, I want to recognize the accomplishments of Remi Dangla as CEO through the past seven years and welcome Philippe Mourere as Stilla's next Chief Executive Officer. Philippe's vision and commercial experience is exactly what the company needs for its next phase of global growth."

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is a Paris–headquartered life sciences company that focuses on accelerating the development of next–generation genetic tests by providing a ground–breaking and flexible digital PCR (dPCR) solution: the naica® system. Taking advantage of cutting–edge microfluidic innovations, Stilla aims to make dPCR a lab commodity for all areas of the life sciences. Stilla actively advises and supports its customers worldwide through its dynamic and multidisciplinary R&D team, with expertise spanning from microfluidics to chemistry, including molecular biology and AI.

SOURCE Stilla Technologies