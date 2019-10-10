Stilla Technologies Opens U.S. Subsidiary for Direct Commercial Operations Under the Leadership of Life Science Veteran

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilla Technologies, the provider of pioneering digital PCR (dPCR) solutions for high-precision genetic analysis, announced today that it is establishing a new U.S. subsidiary to enable direct commercial operations and distribution in the Americas with the opening of headquarters in Beverly, Massachusetts. Ruth Szebries has been appointed as the General Manager and Vice President of Commercial Operations of the Americas to lead the U.S. subsidiary and oversee Stilla's operations in the Americas, with the chief goal of accelerating adoption of the Naica Crystal Digital PCR System in the United States. The Massachusetts headquarters will provide direct sales and support for American customers, including a demo lab and training center.

Stilla's Naica System is a highly sensitive digital PCR instrument that runs on the company's next-generation genetic testing and nucleic acid quantification technology, Crystal Digital PCR. The Naica System is capable of up to three-color target DNA multiplexing, and its ease of use and fastest time to results — in two hours and 30 minutes — of any digital PCR instrument on the market set this innovative technology apart. The Naica System supports a wide range of genetic tests and molecular biology assays — including liquid biopsy tests for cancer diagnostics, viral load quantification, pre-natal testing and GMO detection. Additionally, the ability for absolute DNA and RNA quantification, whole genome amplification, droplet recovery for downstream assays and next-generation sequencing library calibration and result validation make the Naica System a preferred technology for precision research and therapeutic monitoring.

"Stilla's Naica System will bring next-generation digital PCR to the mainstream. Naica is simpler to use than traditional qPCR, with the advantage of higher sensitivity, accuracy and reliability to quickly detect rare molecules in dilute complex samples. This will accelerate research and ultimately improve the management of disease and human health," said Ruth Szebries, General Manager and Vice President Commercial Operations, Americas for Stilla Technologies. "I am proud to be working with a brilliant collaborative team at Stilla and to bring this cutting-edge technology to our American customers out of our new facility in Beverly."

­­Ruth is a life science industry veteran, bringing with her more than 34 years of experience leading U.S. subsidiaries for foreign companies such as BGI and Exiqon. She joins Stilla after spending more than three years at Qiagen, most recently serving as Senior Director for Global Market Development.

Stilla Technologies is exhibiting the Naica System at the ASHG 2019 Annual Meeting in Houston, October 15–19.

About Stilla Technologies

Founded in 2013 at Ecole Polytechnique, Stilla Technologies is a Paris-based life sciences company focused on accelerating the development of next-generation genetic tests by providing a groundbreaking and flexible digital PCR solution: the Naica System. Taking advantage of cutting-edge microfluidic innovations, Stilla technologies aims to make dPCR a lab commodity for all areas of the life sciences. Stilla actively advises and supports its customers worldwide through its dynamic and multidisciplinary R&D team, with expertise spanning from microfluidics to chemistry, including molecular biology and AI. www.stillatechnologies.com

