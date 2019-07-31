Stillcanna Accepts Delivery of its First Customized Harvester

The Company Releases the latest Episode "Extracting Results" of its Video Series Stillcanna Stories

The Company Unveils New Corporate Website

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL, OTC:SCNNF, FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Poland has accepted delivery, of its first of several, custom built harvesters especially designed for hemp.

"These harvesters represent the best technology farming has to offer, speed and efficiency while specifically designed to retain CBD content throughout the process," stated Jason Dussault, CEO of Stillcanna. "This equipment was only possible due to the generational agricultural expertise of our Polish team. We look forward to deploying this equipment as we implement the final stages of our 2019 agricultural initiatives."

In episode 3 "Extracting Results" the fifth of the Company's video series Stillcanna Stories the Company's COO and Chief Engineer Shae de Jaray explains some of the combined knowledge and technologies that went into designing the Romanian based Origin extraction facility that is a J.V. with U.K. based Dragonfly Biosciences.

Episode 3 is available for viewing at http://stillcanna.com/news/.

On Behalf of the Board

Jason Dussault, CEO

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE StillCanna Inc.