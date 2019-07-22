Stillcanna J.V. Extraction Facility in Romania Awaits Final Approvals

The Company Releases the First of a Videos Series Highlighting the Facility

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL, OTC:SCNNF, FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached the final stages of the licensing process for its ORIGIN extraction facility in Romania. The project is a Joint Venture with its U.K. based partner Dragonfly Biosciences.

"The stage is set for full commercial operations of the Company's Romanian facility," stated Jason Dussault CEO of Stillcanna. "Both Stillcanna and our partner Dragonfly are focused on the final approvals required to begin full commercial operations, we anticipate licensing completion and full production within the 4th quarter of 2019."

"Our closed loop ethanol extraction system is designed to run continuously from hemp wash, winterization, filtration, distillation and back again," explained Shae de Jaray, COO and Chief Engineer of Stillcanna. "The designed system is ready for large scale extraction as soon as we receive our license, I couldn't be happier with our system."

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. To showcase the Romanian facility ORIGIN the Company has produced a series of short videos. The first video of the series "The Origin Project" is available at http://thestillcannareport.com. Further videos in the series will be published over the next few weeks.

Previously on July 16, 2019 the Company stated that it expected to harvest 350 kilos of dried flower per hectare from its 1500 hectares, for a total yield of 525,000 kilos of flower. The Company estimated the CBD yield to be approximately 36,000 kilos at 7% CBD content by volume, but had printed 5% content in its release. The Company's proprietary hemp varietal has consistently achieved 7% CBD content by volume.

On Behalf of the Board

Jason Dussault, CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the expectation that the Romanian facility is anticipated to be completed and in full production with the 4th quarter of this year. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Romanian facility will be completed and in full production within the 4th quarter of this year. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, that the Romanian facility will not be completed and in full production within the 4th quarter of this year or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE StillCanna Inc.