StillGoode is Expanding!...

StillGoode Consignments & Auctions is pleased to announce the expansion of its storefront operations on Louetta Road in Spring, Texas, to 21,000 square feet.

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StillGoode, LLC is a local family-run business owned by Dennis & Janna Sewell and their children, Judy Connor & Nick Sewell. StillGoode opened its storefront in May of 2005 and specializes in the consignment of furniture, home décor, lighting, designer handbags, and jewelry. In 2020 StillGoode expanded operations to include an additional 11,000 square foot estate auction facility in Spring. With this latest storefront expansion, StillGoode holds over 32,000 square feet of retail, warehousing, and auction processing space and has 35 full-time employees.

StillGoode uses state-of-the-art technology and professional photography to showcase inventory, all of which are available to purchase in-store or online via their website at www.stillgoode.com . Earlier this year, the company announced a new & improved mobile app for customers and consignors. StillGoode has a 98% sell-through rate and the online auction platform, combined with the retail store, provides consignors that are moving, downsizing, or redecorating a safe, private, and stress-free way to sell individual items and full or partial estates.

StillGoode is a second career for owners Dennis and Janna Sewell, who have logistics and corporate law backgrounds, respectively. Dennis earned his Texas auctioneers license in 2010 and serves as President of the National Association of Resale Professionals. Dennis, Janna & Judy are industry leaders, regularly speaking at national conferences and local groups.

The StillGoode team is excited about this latest expansion and the opportunity to better serve the Spring, Houston, and Woodlands communities!

Media Contact:

Dennis Sewell

281-370-4447

[email protected]

SOURCE StillGoode