StillGoode is Growing!

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StillGoode, LLC is a local family run business owned by Dennis & Janna Sewell and their children Judy Connor & Nick Sewell. With this latest expansion, StillGoode holds over 24,000 square feet of retail, warehousing, and auction processing space. StillGoode opened its doors in May of 2005 specializing in consignment of furniture, home décor, and lighting; and, recently expanded to include consignment of designer handbags and jewelry. StillGoode is an industry leader in social media marketing and uses state of the art technology and professional photography to showcase inventory, all of which is available to purchase in-store or online via their website at www.stillgoode.com .

StillGoode Auction Processing Center

Dennis earned his Texas auctioneers license in 2010, specializing in online estate auctions and selling a wide array of items including household goods, furniture, appliances, vehicles, jewelry and tools via their website at www.stillgoodeauctions.com . Online auctions allow customers to shop from the comfort of their own home for items ranging from small collectibles to large furniture pieces. The online auction platform, in combination with the retail store, provides consignors that are moving, downsizing, or redecorating a safe, private, and stress-free way to sell individual items as well as full or partial estates.

The StillGoode team is excited for this opportunity to better serve the Spring, Houston, and Woodlands community!

