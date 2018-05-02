Stillhouse Spirits Co. Announces Partnership With LiveStyle As Official Whiskey Partner

The partnership kicks-off with a bang at Sunset Music Festival in Tampa, FL on May 26th & 27th, where Stillhouse will be available throughout the festival. Featuring electronic music's most in-demand acts including Marshmello, Alan Walker and A-Trak, alongside a wide variety of performers and art installations. Sunset Music Festival will provide the perfect soundtrack to kick-off summer.

"Stillhouse is an Unbreakable Spirit from the inside out. It's a lifestyle brand that connects to those seeking bespoke social experiences that are dynamic and undeniably different," said Brad Beckerman, Founder & CEO of Stillhouse Spirits Co. "We see this festival as a great start to team up with LiveStyle where we will integrate unique experiential activations."

"Stillhouse embodies everything we would want in a partner for LiveStyle," said Randy Phillips, President & CEO of LiveStyle, Inc. "This innovative and exciting brand stands out in more ways than one - they push the envelope and have fun while doing it. LiveStyle thrives on that same spirit. Most importantly they make some damn good, super smooth whiskey too, so we are very excited to kick off this partnership."

Offering festival goers versatile options, Stillhouse Red features a line-up of clear mixable, all-natural & gluten-free whiskeys available in Original, Apple Crisp, Peach Tea, Coconut, Mint Chip and Spiced Cherry. Sunset Music Festival will showcase recently debuted Stillhouse Black Bourbon, a game-changing spirit that defies the notion of how bourbon is traditionally made. Stillhouse Black is the first ever bourbon rested and mellowed in roasted small batch coffee beans. Made in the USA, Stillhouse goes where glass can't.

Stillhouse Spirits Co. is a young powerhouse brand lauded for its award-winning American-made spirits and unique one-of-a-kind, unbreakable stainless steel can that goes where glass can't. Forging a path that goes against the grain, Stillhouse Spirits Co. was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Brad Beckerman who has since welcomed Investing Partner & Co-Creative Director G-Eazy to the team. The addition of the multi-platinum rapper, producer, and Forbes "30 Under 30" honoree further establishes the company as a distinctly different player in the spirits world. G-Eazy, who recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with his latest album release The Beautiful & Damned, has taken the charts by storm with 'Him & I' featuring Halsey and 'No Limit' featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B - both of which have gone platinum.

Since its launch, the brand has made its mark with Stillhouse Original Whiskey, a clear whiskey encased in a daring, red portable steel can. Produced in Columbia, TN, Stillhouse Whiskey uses a proprietary sour mash recipe to create six all-natural, gluten-free expressions: Original (the backbone of every Stillhouse Whiskey) and five infused whiskeys including Apple Crisp, Peach Tea, Coconut, Mint Chip, and Spiced Cherry.

In March 2018, Stillhouse Spirits Co. further solidified themselves as industry disruptors with the introduction of Stillhouse Black Bourbon. Presented in a matte black stainless steel can, Stillhouse Black Bourbon is a game-changing whiskey that defies the notion of how bourbon is traditionally made. The first ever to be rested and mellowed in roasted small batch coffee beans, resulting in soft aromatic notes of caramel and coffee with a distinctly balanced body and remarkably smooth finish.

Both Stillhouse Whiskey and Stillhouse Black Bourbon are available in a shareable 750 mL as well as a 375 mL "Roadie," in the following markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Upstate New York, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

Discover more at Stillhouse.com. Follow Stillhouse @StillhouseUSA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Positioned to be one of the world's largest music event producer, LiveStyle boasts a wide variety of leading live music properties. LiveStyle produces and promotes single and multiday music festivals across North America, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. North American key operating entities include Made Event, React Presents, Disco Donnie Presents, Life in Color, and MMG, along with festivals and brands such as Electric Zoo, Spring Awakening, Sensation, and Life in Color. In Europe, the company boasts key operating entities such as Monumental, B2S, ID&T, i-Motion, and Q-Dance, and festivals and brands including Decibel, Mysteryland, Awakenings, Back-To-School, Air, Qlimax, Nature One, Sensation, as well as the innovative ticketing service Paylogic. In Brazil, LiveStyle owns PlusNetwork which has produced the enormously successful Tomorrowland Brasil festival and tours by internationally acclaimed DJs and artists. Further, LiveStyle has a 40% participation in Rock in Rio, held biannually in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with spinoffs in Lisbon and Portugal. Together with the Belgian Tomorrowland organization, LiveStyle launched TomorrowWorld, the first international version of the Tomorrowland festival, and also promoted the first South American Tomorrowland festival. LiveStyle continues to work with the Belgian Tomorrowland organization as its international partner to bring Tomorrowland to new territories outside Europe and to return to the USA and Brazil. LiveStyle also owns and operates Beatport, the preeminent ecommerce platform for DJs, producers and dance music fans that helps launch the careers of the best underground artists and define global music culture. Discover more at https://livestyle.com/.

