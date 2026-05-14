Stillinger Investigations Launches Comprehensive Digital Platform Serving All Major South Carolina Markets

MBA-led investigative firm completes first website rebuild in nearly a decade, expanding access to court-tested investigative services across Columbia, Charleston, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Lexington, and Rock Hill

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillinger Investigations, Inc. , South Carolina's most credentialed private investigation firm, today announced the launch of a comprehensively rebuilt digital platform at investigatesc.com, designed to give South Carolina residents, attorneys, businesses, and insurance carriers direct access to court-tested investigative services across every major market in the state.

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The launch represents the firm's first complete website rebuild since 2016 and reflects more than two decades of accumulated investigative expertise distilled into a search-intent-driven structure that meets visitors at the moment they need answers, whether facing a custody dispute, suspecting employee fraud, or seeking documentation for South Carolina's fault-divorce proceedings.

"The questions people ask when they call us haven't changed in 25 years, but how they search for those answers has," said Brian Stillinger, founder of Stillinger Investigations. "Our new platform is built around what real South Carolina clients actually type into Google and ask AI search engines, with the same court-admissible evidence standards we've held since day one."

Founded in 1999, Stillinger Investigations operates under South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) License #1586 and is led by founder Brian Stillinger, who holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina, and served in the United States Marine Corps Presidential Security Detail from 1989 to 1997. The firm employs 12 full-time SLED-licensed investigators across five South Carolina offices: Columbia (headquarters), Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Lexington, and Rock Hill.

The new platform features dedicated city-specific landing pages for each major South Carolina market, audience-specific resources for individuals, business owners, attorneys, and insurance carriers, and a comprehensive resource library of more than 850 articles addressing the most common questions clients face when considering professional investigative services.

The firm's specialties include infidelity and child custody investigations for South Carolina family law cases, corporate fraud and employee theft investigations, in-house digital forensics led by a Certified Forensic Computer Examiner with court-qualified expert witness testimony in U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina since 2010, criminal defense investigation support, statewide process service, technical surveillance counter-measures (bug sweeps), and professional background investigations.

"South Carolina is a fault-based divorce state, which means documented evidence directly affects alimony, property division, and custody outcomes," Stillinger added. "Most of what we do isn't dramatic. It's careful, lawful, and built to hold up in front of a judge. The new platform helps people understand that distinction before they make a decision they may regret."

Stillinger Investigations is bonded, insured, and operates under strict adherence to South Carolina state law and federal statutes governing investigative work. The firm provides free, confidential consultations and serves clients statewide.

For more information, visit investigatesc.com , or call (803) 400-1974.

About Stillinger Investigations

Founded in 1999, Stillinger Investigations is South Carolina's most credentialed private investigation firm, serving individuals, attorneys, businesses, and insurance carriers from offices in Columbia, Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Lexington, and Rock Hill. The firm holds SLED License #1586 and provides court-admissible investigative services in family, civil, criminal, and federal matters across the state.

Media Contact

Brian Stillinger, Founder and CEO Stillinger Investigations, Inc. 1416 Park Street Columbia, SC 29201 Phone: (803) 400-1974 Web: investigatesc.com

SOURCE Stillinger Investigations