STILLWATER CAPITAL AND CITY OF MANSFIELD ANNOUNCE INNOVATIVE PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP

Modern town center environment on more than 200 acres includes new city hall, expansive public realm spaces, and thoughtful commercial development

MANSFIELD, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillwater Capital announces The City of Mansfield has approved a public-private partnership for The Reserve, a 210-acre urban mixed-use community. The amenity-rich project will feature a series of one-of-a-kind water features including a half-mile canal loop, boardwalk plaza, and six-acre lake. The outdoor amenities will connect through a pedestrian network to the emerging town square, anchored with a new City Hall and the adjacent hotel, restaurant/retail, and entertainment spaces. Full buildout of the community will exceed $1 billion in private investment.

Mansfield-Reserve City Hall View Mansfield Riverwalk Mansfield Riverwalk 2

"This groundbreaking plan embodies sustainable urban design, providing community focused space and an activated outdoor environment for residents and visitors to enjoy," said Stillwater Capital Partner Clay Roby. "Today's announcement is a testament to what can be achieved when public and private partners work together to realize a forward-thinking vision for the future and we're grateful to play a part in this journey."

Adjacent to the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center on E. Broad Street between Texas State Highway 360 and US 287, the project will create a truly walkable town center that balances an engaging public realm with unique hospitality experiences, thoughtful work environments, and curated residential spaces.

The project will further the reputation of Mansfield as a must-visit destination and a desirable place to live and work. With an initial public and private investment of more than $300 million, the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs, boost the local economy, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the area. The new city hall, primary public realm spaces, commercial, and residential developments are in design with construction slated to begin in the third quarter of 2025 with phased openings starting in 2027.

"I tell people in the community to dream with me, this City Council and staff, because The Reserve is going to be a special place that Mansfield has never seen before," Mayor Michael Evans said. "The Reserve and Mansfield's new city hall will be the perfect civic space where people can conduct local business, participate in their local government, and gather to make memories as one community."

The announcement solidifies The Reserve as a premier destination within Mansfield. Originally adopted as a Planned Development District in 2006, the City of Mansfield and Stillwater Capital are demonstrating the true value of public-private partnerships, working together to ensure the city-defining vision becomes reality.

About Stillwater Capital

Stillwater Capital, a fully integrated real estate investment and development company founded in 2006, is known for transforming innovative ideas into unique environments. The Stillwater team is headquartered in Dallas and leverages a broad range of experience in large-scale commercial developments, multifamily residential, build-to-suit corporate and industrial properties, and high-end single-family homes to develop and activate authentic neighborhoods.

