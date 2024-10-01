Stillwater Hosts Fourth Annual World Snow Celebration

A global gathering of 12 teams showcasing the art and sport of snow sculpting

STILLWATER, Minn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with the city of Stillwater proudly announces the fourth annual World Snow Celebration, a reimagined and enhanced installment of previous years' global snow sculpting competition filled with fun for flurry fanatics of all ages. This storytelling through art and sport celebration, in addition to a wide array of community events and activities, is a great opportunity to bundle up, get outside, and discover Stillwater.

Snow sculpting teams from across the globe, including Mexico, participate in the event.

With applicant volume tripling following the success of three previous events, judges have carefully selected 12 teams from an impressive applicant pool of 35 submissions spanning 21 countries for a best-of-the-best showcase of snow sculpting excellence. Teams were chosen by a committee with decades of snow sculpting experience evaluating model sketches for technical skill, creativity of expression, and artistic messaging impact.

"We are elated to welcome teams from across the world to Stillwater for a glimpse of the beauty of Minnesota winter and a top-ranked display of this wonderful sport," said Robin Anthony-Evenson, President of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. "It's an honor to come together in the warmth of community to celebrate this one-of-a-kind event hosted in a one-of-a-kind town."

This year, Stillwater is thrilled not only to host teams of competitors spanning five continents in pursuit of the World Champion title, but to be facilitating NEW events and opportunities for winter health and wellness. Spectators are encouraged to step outside, breathe the crisp air, and stretch their legs in the wintry fun through a variety of all-age activities, including:

Snow-It-All: people's choice sculpture voting

World Snow Day 5k

Candlelight walk

Find Stilly the Snowman

Indoor market

World's coolest block party

The World Snow Celebration kicks-off January 13, 2025 and will include a week-long festival of events, attractions, entertainment, and activities highlighting the beauty of snow. The world-renowned snow sculpting competition will begin January 15 and winners will be awarded January 19. A full list of events can be found on the official website: worldsnowsculptingstillwatermn.com/activities .

For more information on World Snow Celebration including sponsorship opportunities, visit www.worldsnowsculptingstillwatermn.com or download the World Snow Sculpting App.

About Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is an inclusive organization that serves, advocates, and promotes the interests of businesses while enriching the life of the community. Serving their members is not an obligation, it is a privilege. The Chamber represents its membership and community with the tagline, "Bridging Business & Community." The Chamber works with its partners and communities to make Stillwater stronger and more vibrant. For more information, please visit greaterstillwaterchamber.com .

