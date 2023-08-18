Stillwell Festival Brings Live Fire Cooking to Historic Downtown Sevierville, TN

News provided by

SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

18 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET

Elevated food and beer event slated for September 9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Stillwell Festival is set for Saturday, September 9, 2023, in historic downtown Sevierville, Tennessee, where the burgeoning food and arts scene is just one more compelling reason to pay a visit to Dolly Parton's hometown in the Smoky Mountains.  

Tickets begin at $65 and include all-access admission including live-fire cooking demonstrations, bites and sips from noted area chefs and breweries, and a roster of talented up-and-coming Southern musicians.

Continue Reading

"We're excited to showcase the best of the Southeast at the Stillwell Festival," says host Chef David Rule, Partner and Executive Chef of celebrated downtown Sevierville establishment, The Appalachian. "From food and drink to music and art, this event celebrates everything that makes our region so special."

Festival-goers can expect an outdoor culinary experience including live-fire demonstrations from Drew McDonald (The Plaid Apron), Laurence Faber (Potchke Deli), Jeff Carter (Dancing Bear Lodge), Trevor Stockton (RT Lodge), Nick Campbell (Cork & Cow), and host chef David Rule (The Appalachian).  Pair flavorful bites with high-end beers and seltzers from regional distilleries including: XUL Beer Co., Schulz Brau, Blackberry Farm Brewery, Bearded Iris, Neon Cowboy, Music City Beer Co., Fat Bottom Brewing, Gatlinburg Brewing Co., and Next Level Brewing.

In addition to the food and drink offerings, the Stillwell Festival will feature a talented lineup of musicians, including 2023 Tennessee Songwriter Week winner Elijah Wise, Rossdafareye, and Jake Cox.

Tickets are available at stillwellfestival.com.

SOURCE SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Also from this source

CELEBRATE NATIONAL BBQ MONTH at Sevierville's Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.