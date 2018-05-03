Stillwell Partners Launches AW:Experience Service

"We are thrilled to combine Track's 25+ year history of brand experience expertise with our knowledge of the industry and 15 years of producing a world-class event. Creating intelligent experiences with creative and social extensions will be incredibly valuable to our partners and clients," said Matt Greenberg, chief revenue officer of Advertising Week.

"Advertising Week celebrates an industry that has always been part of the fabric of our city," said Lisa Berlin, co-founder of Track Marketing Group. "As a brand experience company with its roots in NYC, we are passionate about bringing our clients visions to life through creative and interesting experiences for the advertising and media industry – especially this year as the Week celebrates its 15th anniversary."

For more information visit: http://newyork.advertisingweek.com/experience

About Advertising Week:

Since it began in 2004 led by co-founders Matt Scheckner and Lance Pillersdorf, Advertising Week has evolved into the # 1 business-to-business event in New York cutting across all industries and has expanded rapidly across the globe replicating its signature formula blending thought leadership on the business of the business by day and show business by night. The Week now enjoys a global footprint with editions in London, Tokyo, Mexico City and Sydney and via AW360 has extended the thought leadership platform beyond the events onto smartphones and tablets the year-round.

Advertising Week is produced globally by New York-based Stillwell Partners.

About Track Marketing Group

Track Marketing is an award winning integrated marketing agency that creates, produces, and promotes once-in-a-lifetime brand experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Track Marketing blends cultural insights, curated experience design, and flawless production to create consumer cultural movements. Track Marketing's core capabilities include consumer strategy and platform development, experiential marketing, sponsorship activation, branded content, social programming, and promotional sweepstakes execution.

