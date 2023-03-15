Stilo Announces Analyzer 2.0: Enabling Partner Success in the Structured Content Space

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilo (https://www.stilo.com) is thrilled to announce the release of Analyzer 2.0, the latest version of its popular content analysis tool. With powerful new features and updates, Analyzer 2.0 is designed to provide even greater value to content creators and publishers.

Analyzer 2.0 features a range of enhancements, including improved performance, upgraded security features, an intuitive user interface, and the option for partnering organizations to white-label. In a white-labelling scenario, partners will be able to offer their own customers a detailed reuse analysis report which helps justify transitions from legacy content to structured XML.

"We are incredibly excited to deliver a reuse analysis solution that can be used by the masses," says Bryan Tipper, CEO of Stilo. "With Analyzer 2.0's white-labelling capability, we can reach a broader audience via our partnering ecosystem. This is critical as it allows users outside of our DITA XML niche to get their hands on and utilize the incredible reports generated by Analyzer."

To get started with a free content reuse analysis, users should visit: https://www.stilo.com/analyzer/.

About Stilo Corporation

Stilo develops tools to help organizations automate the conversion of content to XML and build XML content processing components integral to enterprise-level publishing solutions. Operating from Canada, Stilo supports commercial publishers, technology companies and government agencies around the world in their pursuit of structured content. For more information, visit https://www.stilo.com/about.

