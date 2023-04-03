Stilo Announces Migrate 5.0: Enhancing Automated Content Conversion

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilo Corporation (https://www.stilo.com), a leading provider of automated content conversion tools, has announced the launch of its latest software product, Migrate 5.0. This new release promises to provide even more robust and reliable conversion capabilities for organizations looking to convert legacy content (such as HTML, Word, and FrameMaker) into structured XML.

Migrate 5 - Automated Conversion From Legacy Content To Structured DITA XML - GUI - Document View Migrate 5 - Automated Conversion From Legacy Content To Structured DITA XML - GUI - Rules Editor

Migrate 5.0 builds on the success of Stilo's previous content conversion solutions by incorporating new features and capabilities, including DITA 2.0, that make the conversion process even more streamlined and efficient.

One of the key new features of Migrate 5.0 is the upgraded framework which significantly improves performance and stability. With this new upgrade, Migrate 5.0 becomes a more potent and adaptable tool than ever, making it an indispensable solution for any organization seeking to optimize its data migration process.

Stilo's CEO, Bryan Tipper, commented "We are excited to introduce Migrate 5.0 to the market. Our customers have been asking for even more powerful conversion capabilities, and this release delivers on that promise. We believe that this latest release will help organizations save time, reduce costs, and improve the overall quality of their content."

For more information about Migrate 5.0 and Stilo's other SaaS solutions, please visit https://www.stilo.com/migrate-dita/.

For a free sample conversion, submit your content here: https://www.stilo.com/migrate-dita-free-conversion-form/

About Stilo Corporation

Stilo develops tools to help organizations automate the conversion of content to XML and build XML content processing components integral to enterprise-level publishing solutions. Operating from Canada, Stilo supports commercial publishers, technology companies and government agencies around the world in their pursuit of structured content. For more information, visit https://www.stilo.com/about.

