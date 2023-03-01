Stilo Announces the Release of OmniMark 12: A Substantial Upgrade to its Flagship Product

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilo Corporation (https://www.stilo.com), a leading provider of SGML and XML content processing solutions, is proud to announce the release of OmniMark version 12. This latest version represents a significant milestone in the company's history, with new features and enhancements that continue to support the way companies handle their content processing needs.

OmniMark Pipeline OmniMark Architecture

OmniMark is designed to provide an unparalleled level of performance, flexibility, and ease of use. The software's processing engine can handle even the most complex and demanding content processing tasks with ease, making it the perfect tool for businesses that need to build and optimize content conversion pipelines. With its advanced scripting language, users can customize the software to meet their specific needs, ensuring maximum efficiency and accuracy. With the launch of OmniMark 12, Stilo is introducing new improvements that will further expand the capabilities of the language, making it more efficient, effective, and user-friendly.

One of the most significant improvements is its enhanced support for the latest XML standards. This means that users can take full advantage of the latest XML technologies to handle their content processing needs, while also benefiting from the increased versatility and simplicity that OmniMark provides.

In addition, OmniMark 12 brings platform support for users running Amazon Linux 2, Windows 11, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of OmniMark 12," said Bryan Tipper, CEO of Stilo. "This latest version of our flagship product represents a significant step forward for our company and our customers. With its enhanced performance, flexibility, and ease of use, OmniMark 12 is the perfect tool for businesses that need to manage large volumes of structured data."

For more info about version 12, please visit: https://www.stilo.com/2023/02/24/stilo-announces-omnimark-v12/.

About Stilo Corporation

Stilo develops tools to help organizations automate the conversion of content to XML and build XML content processing components integral to enterprise-level publishing solutions. Operating from Canada, Stilo supports commercial publishers, technology companies and government agencies around the world in their pursuit of structured content. For more information, visit https://www.stilo.com/about.

Media Contact

Bryan Tipper

+1 (613) 745 4242

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.stilo.com/

https://www.stilo.com/2023/02/24/stilo-announces-omnimark-v12/

SOURCE Stilo Corporation