StimAire Announces the Appointment of Arthur Rascon as Chief Operating Officer

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StimAire, a paradigm-shifting injectable neuromodulation company developing medical devices for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Arthur Rascon as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective July 22, 2024.

Mr. Rascon brings over two decades of experience in operational leadership and a proven track record of driving innovation and commercialization in the medical device industry. Prior to joining StimAire, Arthur Rascon served as the Chief Executive Officer at Valencia Technologies Corporation, where he led the company's neuromodulation therapies.

Before Valencia Technologies, Arthur was Senior Director of Manufacturing Engineering at Medtronic Diabetes, where he played a crucial role in enhancing manufacturing processes and ensuring product quality.

At Advanced Bionics, Arthur served as Vice President of Manufacturing and Quality Engineering, and Senior Director of Product Engineering, where he was instrumental in product development and operational management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arthur Rascon to the full-time leadership team," said Tarek Makansi PhD, President and Chief Technology Officer of StimAire. "Arthur will move our company and product forward from a demonstrated technology to a certified medical device offering with the goal of improving the lives of those affected by obstructive sleep apnea."

Arthur Rascon said "I am deeply impressed with StimAire's ultra-tiny injectable neuromodulation device, which already has human data supporting efficacy and safety. The path to a successful product is very clear to me, and the recent Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA will accelerate our progress".

StimAire recently completed its first-in-human study of its groundbreaking injectable stimulator for OSA, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to provide innovative solutions for sleep disorders.

StimAire is a portfolio company of University Associates Venture Capital (UAVC).

SOURCE StimAire Inc