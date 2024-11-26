StimLabs® Announces Exclusive Distribution Rights for Geistlich's Leading Wound Care Portfolio

New Partnership Expands StimLabs Product Offering to Include Medicare Covered Xenograft, Derma-Gide (Q4203)

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a leading regenerative medicine company, announced that it has entered into an exclusive national distribution agreement with Geistlich to commercialize an innovative wound care product line, beginning with the advanced wound matrix, Derma-Gide®. This strategic partnership broadens the StimLabs product portfolio to include xenografts and continues the company's history of bringing unique regenerative solutions to the market.

Derma-Gide Box

"Our philosophy has been to drive progress in regenerative medicine and to ensure patients receive the most advanced and effective treatments available, while also meeting the varying needs of healthcare providers, sites of care, and payors," said John Daniel, Founder and CEO of StimLabs. "Geistlich is a trusted leader in regenerative technologies, known for quality and innovation, and we are excited to bring their wound care products to the U.S. market. While this partnership supports diversification of our portfolio, it also remains true to our standards of providing clinicians with differentiated technologies such as Derma-Gide."

StimLabs EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Tom Dion, added, "Derma-Gide is one of the few products covered under the most recent U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Local Coverage Determinations (LCD) policy for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). Expanded commercial coverage has also been received based on published clinical data, which further allows our team to provide this treatment option for patients with acute and chronic wounds across the country."

Derma-Gide is a highly refined, dual-sourced porcine-derived advanced wound matrix intended for the management of wounds. It enhances the body's own healing potential through its optimized structure. With properties unlike any other animal-derived product on the market, Derma-Gide offers a clinically proven solution while reducing closure costs by up to 85% when compared to other commercially available advanced skin substitutes.1

Geistlich CEO, Diego Gabathuler, commented on the agreement, " StimLabs is known for its innovative spirit and its dedication for improving patient outcomes which are strong shared values with Geistlich. Their history of 'firsts' in the industry, along with their strong and proven commercial execution capabilities makes them the perfect partner to bring our leading wound care portfolio to patients across the U.S. successfully."

Learn more at:

www.stimlabs.com

www.derma-gide.com

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

About Geistlich

With over 170 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich is a global leader in the field of regenerative medicine. The company is committed to high quality Swiss manufacturing, providing comprehensive support to clinicians in the field of regenerative medicine through scientific research, innovative developments as well as educational programs. Geistlich is a Swiss family-owned company with tradition since 1851. With 15 affiliates and 60 distributors, the company reaches around 90 markets and employs over 800 people.

1. Data on file at Geistlich.

Media Contact: [email protected], (470) 616-0958

